Festivals in India are incomplete without food, and Ashtami celebrations are a perfect example of this. On Durga Ashtami and Navami, many households prepare a traditional meal of halwa, poori, and chana as part of the kanjak ritual, where little girls are invited and worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. This sacred prasad is not just symbolic but also delicious, filling, and loved by all ages.





But what if you are pressed for time and still want to prepare the festive meal? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Here's a quick and easy 10-minute halwa poori chana recipe that will help you serve this holy meal without the stress of spending hours in the kitchen.





Also Read: When Is Ashtami 2025? 5 Bhog Recipes You Can Prepare

Why Halwa Poori Chana on Ashtami?

The trio of halwa, poori, and chana is considered auspicious during Navratri. Each dish has its own significance:

Halwa (semolina dessert): Symbolises sweetness and prosperity.

Poori (fried bread): Represents fulfilment and satisfaction.

Chana (black chickpeas): Rich in protein, they represent strength and nourishment.

Serving this meal to young girls during kanjak is believed to bring blessings, happiness, and prosperity to the household.

Halwa poori chana is served in kanjak bhog on Ashtami.

How To Make Quick Halwa Poori Chana For Kanjak Bhog On Ashtami 2025:

Ingredients You'll Need:





Here's what you need to make halwa, poori, and chana in just 10 minutes.





For Halwa:





Half cup sooji (semolina)





Half cup sugar





2 tbsp ghee





11/2 cups water





A few cashews and raisins





2-3 cardamoms





For Poori:





1 cup wheat flour





1 tbsp oil





Water, as needed





Pinch of salt





Oil for frying





For Chana:





1 cup boiled black chickpeas (kale chane)





1 tsp oil





1 tsp cumin seeds





Half tsp turmeric





Half tsp red chilli powder





Half tsp coriander powder





Salt to taste





Step-by-Step 10-Min Recipe





Step 1: Prepare Halwa:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast sooji till golden and aromatic. Add cashews, raisins, and cardamom. Pour in hot water and stir immediately. Add sugar and cook until halwa thickens.

(Tip: Preheat water before starting to save time.)





Step 2: Make Poori

Knead wheat flour with water, salt, and a little oil into a soft dough. Roll into small discs and deep fry until golden and puffed.

(Tip: You can knead the dough in advance to cut cooking time.)





Step 3: Cook Chana

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and let them splutter. Add turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and boiled chana. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes, and your chana is ready.

Also Read: Move Over Kuttu Puri, Try Kuttu Masala Paratha This Navratri

Halwa poori chana is a delicious and nutritious meal.

Tips To Save Time While Making Halwa Poori Chana

Boil chana the night before and refrigerate.

Knead poori dough an hour before puja.

Roast sooji in bulk and store in an airtight jar-just add water, sugar, and ghee when needed.

Nutritional Benefits Of Halwa Poori Chana

Halwa: Provides instant energy from semolina and sugar.





Poori: Carbohydrate-rich for satiety.





Chana: Packed with plant-based protein, fibre, and iron, making the meal wholesome.





This balanced meal is not just festive but also nutritious, perfect for kids and adults alike.





Quick Serving Idea:





Serve halwa, poori, and chana together on a plate lined with banana leaf or steel thali. Add some pickle or chutney on the side if you want extra flavour.

Questions many people ask about halwa poori chana for Ashtami:

1. Why is halwa poori chana made on Ashtami?





It symbolises prosperity, strength, and fulfilment, and is offered to Goddess Durga's little devotees.





2. Can I make halwa poori chana in advance?





Yes, you can boil chana and knead dough in advance, but halwa tastes best fresh.





3. Is halwa poori chana healthy?





Yes, it provides a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and energy when eaten in moderation.





4. What can I serve with halwa poori chana?





You can add pickle, chutney, or even raita for extra flavour.





5. How long does it take to make halwa poori chana?





With pre-prep, it takes just 10 minutes to make the full meal.





Festivals are all about celebrating traditions with food and family. Even if you're short on time, this quick 10-minute halwa poori chana recipe ensures you don't miss out on the joy of serving this sacred Ashtami meal. Happy Ashtami 20205!