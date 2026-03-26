Poriyal in Tamil Nadu and thoran in Kerala are simple yet flavour-packed stir-fried vegetable dishes that form the backbone of South Indian cuisine. An integral part of festive meals-elai saapadu in Tamil Nadu or sadya in Kerala-these "dry" vegetable preparations are usually made using seasonal produce. The cooking process typically involves a tempering (or tadka) of mustard seeds and curry leaves, lending aroma and depth to otherwise clean, uncomplicated flavours. If you opt for an elaborate "full meals" spread at a Chennai restaurant, you're likely to find one or two poriyals on the menu. Quick to prepare and wonderfully versatile, poriyals and thorans pair beautifully with rice, sambar, or rasam, adding balance and nutrition to everyday meals. We've picked three summer-friendly poriyal and thoran recipes that are easy to make at home.





Also Read: Avial Curry, Poriyal And More, 7 Veg South Indian Curries You Must Try

Easy South Indian Poriyal Recipes Perfect For Summer Meals

1. Banana Stem & Coconut Poriyal (Vazhaithandu Poriyal)

Recipe courtesy: Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace, Chennai

I sampled this dish as part of an Aujasya special meal at The Leela Palace Chennai. Aujasya, the signature wellness programme of The Leela Hotels, features thoughtfully curated menus that highlight local and seasonal ingredients.





Banana stem (vazhaithandu) is a natural diuretic known for flushing out toxins. Rich in fibre, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C, it is both nourishing and light. According to Chef Ravish Mishra, the key to this dish lies in proper cleaning and fibre removal. The poriyal is best enjoyed when it is fresh, lightly cooked and minimally spiced.





Ingredients

Banana stem (vazhaithandu), finely chopped - 2 cups

Buttermilk - 1 cup (for soaking)

Fresh grated coconut - 1/2 cup

Green chillies, slit - 2

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Split chana dal - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Turmeric powder - a pinch

Coconut oil - 1 tbsp

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Method

Soak the chopped banana stem in buttermilk for 10-15 minutes to prevent discolouration and reduce bitterness. Drain before cooking. Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Add chana dal and curry leaves; saute until the dal turns lightly golden. Add the drained banana stem, turmeric and salt. Mix well. Cover and cook on low heat until just tender, retaining a slight crunch. Add grated coconut and green chillies; mix gently and cook for 2-3 minutes. Finish with lemon juice and serve warm.

2. Arasanikai Poriyal (Yellow Pumpkin Poriyal)

Yellow pumpkin (arasanikai) is packed with beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A-making it a natural immunity booster and an ideal summer vegetable.





Ingredients

Yellow pumpkin, cut into cubes - 1 cup

Onion, finely chopped - 1

Green chilli - 1

Grated coconut - 1/4 cup

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Turmeric powder - 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Mustard seeds - 1/2 tbsp

Bengal gram (chana dal) - 1 tbsp

Urad dal - 1 tbsp

Jaggery - a small piece (optional)

Oil - 2 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pan and temper the mustard seeds, Bengal gram and urad dal. Saute for a few seconds. Add the chopped onion and saute until transparent. Add green chilli and curry leaves. Add the pumpkin cubes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Saute well. Sprinkle a little water, cover and cook until the pumpkin softens (about 3-5 minutes). Add grated coconut and mix well. Add a small piece of jaggery, if using, to balance the flavours. Turn off the heat and serve hot with rice, sambar or rasam.

3. Jackfruit Seed & Raw Mango Thoran

Recipe courtesy: Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace, Chennai





This Kerala-style thoran combines earthy jackfruit seeds with raw mango-a quintessential summer ingredient prized for its hydrating properties and high fibre content. Raw mango is also rich in vitamins A and C, making this dish both refreshing and nutritious.





Ingredients

Jackfruit seeds, boiled, peeled and chopped - 1 cup

Raw mango, finely chopped - 1/2 cup

Fresh grated coconut - 3/4 cup

Shallots, chopped - 4

Green chillies - 2

Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Coconut oil - 1 1/2 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Also Read: How To Make South Indian Classic Beans Poriyal For A Quick Meal





Method

Coarsely crush the grated coconut, cumin seeds, green chillies and shallots, keeping the mixture slightly textured. Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter, then add curry leaves. Add the chopped jackfruit seeds and raw mango; saute for 2-3 minutes. Cover and cook on low heat until the mango softens slightly. Add the coconut mixture and cook uncovered until the preparation turns dry and aromatic. Adjust seasoning and serve warm.

Light, wholesome and packed with flavour, these poriyal recipes are perfect additions to simple summer meals at home.