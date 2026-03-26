Asians have always shared an enduring love for food. Would you agree? From savouring traditional cuisines in their most authentic forms to adding personal and modern touches to flavour, texture or presentation, this deep-rooted passion for food continues to draw millions of food lovers from around the world. Recently, the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 was unveiled on the official website of 50 Best Restaurants, inspiring food enthusiasts to explore some of the finest restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards across the globe.

The Chairman In Hong Kong Tops Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026

The Chairman, a celebrated Cantonese fine-dining institution, has been named the No. 1 restaurant on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, marking the second time it has claimed the top position. The restaurant previously won the coveted title in 2021.





Chef-owner Danny Yip attributes the restaurant's success to what he jokingly calls his "vintage team". With an average staff age of around 52 years, many team members have been with him since The Chairman's inception 17 years ago. After receiving the honour, he said at the event, beaming with pride, "It means everything to us to win this award in Hong Kong," according to the South China Morning Post.

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The restaurant is also renowned for its Old World Hong Kong dishes, which have been the talk of the town for years and which the chef has been serving since his youth. The recipes draw from China's rich culinary history and include dishes such as steamed fresh flowery crab with aged Shaoxing wine; delicately pickled rose buds with lily bulb and crispy raw lotus roots; beef short ribs with Chinese cured liver sausages; claypot rice; and perfectly stir-fried seasonal vegetables zinged with XO sauce, fragrant chicken oil, and flat rice noodles, among other popular offerings on the menu.

India's Presence On The List

India also made a strong impression on the prestigious list this year, with two restaurants earning spots in Asia's top 50.

Mumbai's Masque, led by chef Varun Totlani, ranked No. 15, continuing its rise on the Asian fine-dining scene. Meanwhile, Naar, chef Prateek Sadhu's Himalayan-focused restaurant in Himachal Pradesh, debuted at No. 30, marking a significant milestone for regional Indian cuisine.

Asia's Top 10 Restaurants 2026

No. 1 The Chairman

No. 2 Wing

No. 3 Gaggan

No. 4 Mingles

No. 5 Nusara

No. 6 Meet the Bund

No. 7 Chef Tam's Seasons

No. 8 Gaggan at Louis Vuitton

No. 9 Ling Long

No. 10 Ru Yuan

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For food enthusiasts, the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list serves as an irresistible guide to the region's most exceptional flavours, innovation and culinary craftsmanship.