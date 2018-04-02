5 DIY Muskmelon Face Packs For A Supple And Radiant Skin

Summers are finally here! With rising temperatures, it is of utmost importance to take care of your skin. The scorching heat can cause a toll on your skin leading to sunburns, pigmentation, etc. If you wish to save yourself from the damage caused by extreme heat, bring summer fruits to your rescue. Muskmelon, a summer special fruit, can help you get a soft and supple skin. Here's a list of 5 easy DIY muskmelon face packs that can do wonders for your skin. Read on to know more about them.
Muskmelon Pulp With Gram Flour And Lemon
This face pack is for people with oily skin. Take a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of muskmelon pulp, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of gram flour in it. Mix it well, and bring it to a semi-thick consistency. Once it's done, apply it on your face. Leave it for about 10 minutes and wash off with cold water.
Muskmelon Pulp With Milk Powder
To make this easy face pack, all you need is 1 tablespoon of milk powder and 2 tablespoons of muskmelon pulp. Make a smooth paste of the two ingredients by blending them together in a small container. Apply the paste on your skin, and let it stay for about 10-12 minutes. Rinse off the face using cold water and pat dry with a clean towel. Apply moisturiser and watch out for results.
Muskmelon With Honey
If you have dry skin, then this face pack is apt for you. Take a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of honey and muskmelon pulp in it. Mix thoroughly and apply the pack on your face. Allow it to stay for few minutes and wash off with cold water.
Muskmelon Pulp With Oatmeal
All you need is 2 tablespoons of muskmelon pulp, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of oatmeal. This face pack is going to act like an exfoliator due to the presence of oatmeal in it. Take a bowl and add all the ingredients in it. Mix thoroughly and apply the mixture on your face. Massage in a circular motion for 1-2 minutes. Once it's done, use normal water to rinse off the pack.
Muskmelon Pulp With Peach
This face pack will help you get a radiant and nourished skin. You'd require muskmelon and peach pulp for it. Just mash these two ingredients together and apply on your face using a cosmetic brush. Allow it to stay for 10 minutes and rinse off with cold water. Repeat the procedure twice a week for best results.
Peach So, make the most of this summer fruit right away!