Amazing Onion Benefits For Skin And Hair That You Must Know!

Onion is one of the most requisite kitchen ingredients that are used to add an interesting texture to the curries, salads and other delicacies. Moreover, it not only adds to the flavour but also promotes health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, onion is a part of the allium family. This ingredient contains dozens of medicinal chemical compounds that have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory actions in the body and promote good heart and gut health. If you thought onions are just known for their health benefits, then you haven't used them for your skin and hair. We suggest some amazing onion benefits for skin and hair that will convince you to start using them right now.

Onion Benefits For Skin

Onions are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and certain other vital nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E that are extremely important for keeping skin ailments at bay. These vitamins protect you from the harmful effects of ultra-violet rays. The antioxidants in onions help detoxify our body by flushing out toxins from the bloodstream. This eventually purifies the skin, thus preventing the risk of developing any skin issue. The components like quercetin and other sulphur-rich phytochemicals present in onion help combat free radical damages, thereby delaying the signs of ageing. The vegetable has anti-bacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory that help in reducing inflammation and preventing breakouts. The vitamin content, especially vitamin C present in onion helps nourish our skin, making it healthy and glowing. Not just your skin, but onions take care of your lips too. Regular application of onion juice may help remove dead skin cells and provide soft and supple lips.

How To Use Onion For Skin And Hair

These onion benefits mean that you should definitely include this wonder veggie in your skin care and hair care regime. Onion juice helps facilitate the formation of keratin that helps in hair growth. We suggest some interesting ways to make your skin and hair healthy using onion.

Lemon And Onion Pack

Prepare onion juice and mix some lemon juice in it. Dip a cotton ball in the solution and apply on your neck and face. Rinse off using cold water after it has dried off. Use this solution at least thrice a week. This pack will protect you from developing skin infections.

Go on and add onions in your daily beauty regime and ensure a healthy skin and beautiful long tresses.