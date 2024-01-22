To treat stubborn acne, many have turned to the healing powers of nature's pantry. Among the plethora of natural remedies, one elixir stands out - turmeric shots. Packed with potent ingredients known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, these shots claim to not only combat hormonal acne but also boost overall immunity. Dietitian Richa Gangani suggests trying the turmeric shots for 30 days to discover the transformation for yourself. The best part is that this golden concoction is very easy to make; all you have to do is gather all the ingredients and juice them together to get your daily boost of skin vitality.





Dietitian Richa Gangani, in a post on her Instagram handle, shared the many benefits of having turmeric shot every day.

Here Are Top 7 Benefits Of Turmeric Shots:

1. Immunity Booster:

Turmeric, a key ingredient in these shots, is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been studied for its ability to enhance the immune system, helping the body defend itself against infections and illnesses.

2. Antioxidant:

Antioxidants are crucial in neutralizing free radicals, the culprits behind premature aging and skin issues. Turmeric, ginger, and orange in this shot are rich in antioxidants, providing your body with the ammunition it needs to fight oxidative stress.

3. Anti-Inflammatory:

Inflammation is a common trigger for acne, especially hormonal acne. Turmeric and ginger are potent anti-inflammatory agents that may help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially calming those pesky acne flare-ups.

4. Anti-Microbial:

The anti-microbial properties of turmeric can assist in tackling acne caused by bacteria. This makes it a natural choice for those looking to address the root cause of acne rather than merely treating the symptoms.

5. Photo-Protective:

The inclusion of orange in the shot brings not only a burst of citrusy flavour but also a dose of vitamin C. This vitamin is known for its photo-protective properties, helping shield the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.

6. Glucose Regulator:

Turmeric has been studied for its potential role in regulating blood sugar levels. Stable blood sugar levels can contribute to hormonal balance, indirectly benefiting the skin and reducing the likelihood of hormonal acne.

7. Skin and Health Enhancer:

Collectively, the ingredients in these turmeric shots contribute to overall skin health. From promoting a natural glow to addressing specific issues like acne, this elixir is designed to enhance both the appearance and well-being of your skin.

How To Make Turmeric Shots For Hormonal Acne And Immunity:

To concoct this magical potion, gather the following ingredients:

4 turmeric roots

11/2 ginger roots

1 orange

1 carrot

Begin by thoroughly washing the turmeric and ginger roots, as well as the orange and carrot, ensuring they are free from any dirt or residue. Then, put these vibrant ingredients into a juicer, allowing it to work its magic. Extract the vividly hued juice and pour it into a shot glass. Voila, you now have the elixir ready to embark on its mission!

For those with a hectic schedule, fear not. The remaining juice can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days, making it convenient to incorporate into your daily routine.





The 30-day challenge of incorporating turmeric shots into your daily routine promises not only clearer and glowing skin but also a fortified immune system.

