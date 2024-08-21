Are you in your mid-20s and already struggling to maintain glowing skin? Don't worry, you're not alone. The first signs of ageing, like fine lines and loss of elasticity, can start showing up earlier than you think. This is because our body's collagen production, the protein responsible for skin's plumpness and firmness, begins to decline in our mid-20s. While there are numerous skincare products and treatments available, incorporating nutrient-rich foods into your diet can be a natural and effective way to boost collagen production.

What is collagen?

Collagen is the building block of healthy skin, hair, and nails. As it depletes, our skin starts to lose its youthful glow and elasticity. This can lead to the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, and dry, dull skin. It's crucial to start taking care of your skin early on to prevent premature ageing.





In an Instagram post. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani suggests a simple yet powerful drink to help you reclaim your radiance. Don't wait to reach your 30s or 40s, the time to start delaying the skin ageing process is now.

Anti-Ageing Collagen Drink For Skin Glow:

This homemade concoction is packed with essential nutrients that support skin health:

Pumpkin seeds: Rich in zinc, which contributes to collagen synthesis. Coconut: Provides healthy fats and antioxidants that nourish the skin. Dates: A natural sweetener that also offers essential vitamins and minerals. Sunflower seeds: Packed with vitamin E, which helps protect skin from damage.

To make this drink, simply blend 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, 1 tsp grated coconut, 2 grated dates, and 1 tsp sunflower seeds with one cup of water. Consume it regularly for optimal results.





Remember, while this drink can contribute to healthier skin, it's essential to maintain a balanced diet, protect your skin from the sun, and manage stress levels for overall skin health. Consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalized advice.

