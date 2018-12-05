Pimple Problem? Bring This Two-Ingredient Face Pack To Your Rescue

Highlights Acne breakouts can turn out to be quite annoying

Few simple kitchen ingredients can keep pimples at bay

Honey and lemon can do wonders for your overall skin

Suffering from those frequent acne breakouts? Are pimples and pimple scars driving you crazy? If yes, then fret not, we've got an easy-peasy all-natural home remedy for you. We often try to resort to various measures to get rid of acne marks; however, most of the time our efforts go in drain. People with oily skin type are more vulnerable to pimples. So, in order to keep pimple problems at bay, we give you a two-ingredient face pack, which is not only easy-to-make but may also do wonders for your skin. We are talking about lemon and honey. Both these kitchen ingredients are easily accessible and can be used in one face pack:



Ingredients Required:



Lemon Juice Extract

1 tablespoon honey



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add lemon juice extract to it.



Next, add honey to it and mix both the ingredients well.



Apply this mixture on your face and acne prone areas and let it sit for around 15 minutes.



Once this is done, wash it off using warm water.



Note: This lemon and honey mixture will moisturise your skin to a great extent and make it look soft and supple. This face pack is perfect for those who have an oily skin type. Why, you ask? It is because lemon helps clean the skin and eliminates dead skin cells, which further helps in reducing oil secretion; whereas, the antiseptic and antibacterial properties of honey help in reducing the oil secretion.



So, what are you waiting for? Bring together these two humble kitchen ingredients and say bye-bye to pimples and acne scars.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.