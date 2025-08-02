It's always a treat when Taapsee Pannu shares culinary updates with her fans. From home-cooked delicacies to fancy meals, she savours it all like a true-blue foodie. This time was no exception. More so because it was her 38th birthday on August 1. On the occasion, the actress dropped some delectable dishes on her Instagram Stories, hinting at what all she ate on her big day. To start things off, Taapsee indulged in ghar ka khana. And what could be a better way to enjoy your birthday lunch if not by relishing a plate of rajma chawal, right?





Also Read:Avocado Toast To Wrap: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's July Dump Is A Food Lover's Dream





The first picture showed the mouth-watering plate of rice and a generous serving of rajma (kidney bean curry) kept on a plate. But Taapsee Pannu added her own special twist to the classic North Indian combo. She paired her rajma-chawal with a triangular-shaped, crunchy and crumbly fish fillet, lightly dressed with swirly remoulade — a type of savoury, mayonnaise-based condiment popular in French cuisine. We also spotted lip-smacking achar (pickle) on the sides. Taapsee captioned the image, “How life is lately,” and added, “Rajma chawal meets fish fillet remoulade.”

Next, Taapsee Pannu took a comforting sip of a beverage, presumably black coffee. A wooden bench held the saucer and the cup, overlooking the distant cityscape. Her side note read, “To celebrate the year I lived”, which hints at her birthday. Safe to say Taapsee is nothing but grateful for turning a year older.

A birthday celebration is incomplete without cake, right? Taapsee had just the right dessert in mind to ring in the festivities. It was far from an ordinary one with decadent layers, similar to a Danish pastry, only bigger in size. The chocolate cake was slathered in a dark chocolate frosting on one part of the top, while the sides were all creamy. Adding to the unique factor, cute Denmark flags were placed on top of it. “Home is where the cake is” she wrote and we agreed wholeheartedly.

Also Read:New Mom Kiara Advani's "Most Special Birthday" Featured A Motherhood-Themed Cake





Taapsee Pannu's latest food diaries have intensified our cravings.