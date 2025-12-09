The idea of 'ageing well' includes not just living longer, but also looking and feeling younger, such as through healthy skin, good energy, and strong immunity. For many, the healthy-ageing journey begins in the kitchen. Wellness influencer Zarina Manaenkova, known for her food-first approach to beauty and vitality, recently shared an Instagram video claiming that her biological age is 25 despite being 39. She attributed much of it to what she eats.





While genetics, lifestyle, sleep and skincare all play important roles, research shows that diet can significantly impact skin health, inflammation, energy levels and the overall ageing process. With this in mind, Manaenkova highlighted four food groups she swears by - and science seems to agree. Here's a detailed look at her picks, along with what studies say about their benefits.





Here Are 4 Simple And Effective Foods To Eat For Healthy Ageing:

1. Fatty Red Fish: Omega-3 Rich And Skin-Supporting

Manaenkova begins with fatty red fish, calling it "easy to digest protein plus tons of omega-3." Fatty fish such as salmon are celebrated for their long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, which research links to reduced inflammation, better heart health and improved skin integrity.





According to studies, omega-3s help maintain a strong skin barrier and may reduce inflammation that contributes to skin damage and visible ageing. Salmon also contains antioxidants, such as astaxanthin, which has been cited in research for its potential to support skin elasticity and hydration.

2. Fresh, Colourful Vegetables: "Different Colours On Your Plate Every Day"

Next on her list are brightly coloured vegetables. Most vegetables are naturally low in calories, yet packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Manaenkova encourages adding "different colours on your plate every day", a principle supported by nutrition research.





Vegetables such as carrots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes are rich in carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene. Several studies suggest that diets high in carotenoids may help protect the skin against UV-induced damage - one of the leading contributors to premature ageing.

3. Nuts: A Gut-Healthy, Longevity-Supporting Snack

Manaenkova says, "Your gut will thank you," when speaking of nuts. A 2019 review in Trends in Food Science & Technology found that tree nuts contain a powerful mix of phytochemicals, including healthy fats, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals. The review concludes that regular nut consumption may help delay ageing and reduce the risk of age-related diseases, thanks to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.





Almonds, walnuts, pistachios and hazelnuts are some of the most nutrient-dense options.

4. Probiotic-Rich Foods: "The Best Food" For Your Microbiome

Finally, the wellness coach lists probiotics - fermented foods like sauerkraut and pickles - which she calls "the best food" for healthy ageing. She adds that these foods were staples every winter in her household.





Studies suggest that probiotics may support age-related changes in the gut microbiota, strengthening immunity and improving the body's inflammatory response. Research has also shown that probiotics can influence cell differentiation and gene expression related to immune function, contributing to anti-ageing benefits.

Food Helps, But It's Not Magic

Manaenkova signs off by saying, "Remember, beauty starts from inside. Eat smart to glow at any age." However, experts also note that food alone may not make a person look younger. Ageing well is a combination of multiple factors like genetics, diet, exercise, sleep, stress management and sun protection.





Still, incorporating these research-backed foods into your daily diet may support healthier skin, better digestion, reduced inflammation and improved overall wellbeing - helping you feel 25 at age 40.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.