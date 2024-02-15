Sauerkraut is the name for fermented pale green or white cabbage that is well-known for its probiotic benefits. It has a tangy flavour and a crunchy texture, making it a perfect side dish for your meal. Sauerkraut is quite popular in Germany. Although, as per reports, it originated in China more than 2,000 years ago. Fermentation is a great way to preserve food for a long time, which was very helpful when there were no refrigerators. Read on to learn more about the health benefits of sauerkraut and how to make it at home.

Health Benefits Of Sauerkraut

Thanks to the fermentation process, sauerkraut has several nutritional and health benefits that go far beyond those of fresh cabbage. According to Healthline, sauerkraut is a rich source of probiotics and vitamins. It helps improve your digestion and also boosts immunity. Sauerkraut is rich in sodium, vitamin C, vitamin K1, iron, manganese, vitamin B6, folate, copper, and potassium.

Why Is Sauerkraut Popular?

One of the reasons for sauerkraut's popularity is its health benefits. In Germany, sauerkraut became a staple during the winter when fresh vegetables were scarce. The fermented dish also holds a special place among Germans as they consider it a symbol of good luck. On New Year's, Germans traditionally eat pork and sauerkraut to bring them prosperity. It is believed that as many shreds of cabbage from the sauerkraut is the amount of wealth you'll have in the New Year.

How To Eat Sauerkraut?

Sauerkraut can be eaten in a variety of ways. It can be added to soups and stews and is also served with sausages, salted meats, and smoked fish. People also add more ingredients to the sauerkraut to enhance its flavour, such as onions, bacon, juniper berries, caraway, and/or cream. In many parts of Germany, pork ribs or pork cutlets are cooked in the sauerkraut.

How To Make Sauerkraut

Making sauerkraut can be easy once you get the right technique. It takes some care and effort to make fermented foods, but once they are prepared correctly, they last for a very long time. To make sauerkraut at home, first shred the cabbage in a food processor and then mix it with salt properly, massaging the salt into the cabbage. Add caraway seeds, peppercorns, and any other ingredients you want. Mix it all. Now comes the careful part. You need to cover the cabbage surface and store it at cool room temperature for at least five days. Once ready, you can enjoy it for up to six months. Click here for a full step-by-step recipe.