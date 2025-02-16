With her healthy recipes and regular health tips, Bhagyashree has amassed a large fan following wanting to follow a healthier lifestyle. In her recent post, she shared an easy recipe that not only gives your body essential nutrients but also imparts that desirable pink glow to your skin. She shared the recipe for beetroot raita. Beetroot is known to offer many health benefits. Apart from salads, beetroot can be used to make many exciting dishes, like this raita. Want to learn how to make it? Keep reading.

How To Make Bhagyashree's Beetroot Raita:

Grate beetroot and whisk the curd to make it smooth. Combine them together. Add salt to taste. Temper it with sauteed mustard seeds, sesame, curry leaves chilli and coriander. If you want more crunch, top it with walnuts.

Benefits of Beetroot for Skin

Brightens Skin Tone - Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, beetroot enhances natural skin radiance.

Fights Acne & Pimples - Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce breakouts and soothe irritated skin.

Prevents Premature Ageing - Packed with antioxidants, it fights free radicals, reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Hydrates Dry Skin - The high water content in beetroot keeps the skin moisturised and supple.

Reduces Dark Circles - Regular use can lighten under-eye dark circles and puffiness.

Removes Dead Skin Cells - Acts as a natural exfoliator, promoting smooth and clear skin.

Evens Skin Texture - Improves blood circulation, giving a naturally healthy glow.

Controls Oily Skin - Helps regulate excess oil production, keeping skin fresh and non-greasy.

Reduces Pigmentation - Beetroot juice helps lighten blemishes and dark spots.

Protects Against Skin Damage - Strengthens skin barriers against environmental pollutants.

