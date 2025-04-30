If you've been guzzling biotin supplements, slathering on exotic oils, and yet your hair refuses to shine with health, your gut might be to blame. Surprised? It turns out, the secret to strong, luscious locks might lie a lot closer to your stomach than your scalp. Welcome to the fascinating world of the gut-hair axis, where digestion, gut bacteria, and nutrient absorption play starring roles in your hair's destiny.





The Gut: Your Hair's Silent Partner

Our digestive system isn't just a conveyor belt for food; it's a finely tuned machine that determines how well our body absorbs essential nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin D, and protein, all of which are crucial for hair health. Even mild deficiencies can tip the balance toward hair fall, thinning, or dullness. But here's where it gets more interesting: the gut microbiome- a bustling community of trillions of bacteria living in your intestines- plays a pivotal role. These microbes help synthesise certain B vitamins and amino acids, reduce inflammation, and maintain the integrity of the gut lining. A disrupted microbiome can lead to poor nutrient absorption, chronic inflammation, and even autoimmune flares- all of which reflect on your scalp.

Scalp Trouble?





Check Your Tummy Conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, or even sudden hair loss may have roots in gut imbalances. Chronic bloating, acidity, irregular bowels, or frequent antibiotic use often precede a bout of unexplained hair issues. This is especially relevant in conditions like PCOS or thyroid imbalances, where both gut and hair are affected. Even stress, which is a major player in hair fall, alters the gut microbiome and gut motility. So, calming your gut could literally calm your scalp.

A healthy gut can be maintained through a healthy diet.

Photo Credit: Canva

What to Eat for Healthy Hair And Happy Gut

So, how do you feed both your gut and your hair? Think fibre-rich, nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods. Here's a dermatologist-approved grocery list for healthy gut and hair:

Fermented Foods (curd, buttermilk, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut): Packed with probiotics that support a healthy gut microbiome.

Prebiotic Foods (onions, garlic, bananas, oats): These feed the good bacteria in your gut.

Protein (eggs, paneer, legumes, lean meats): Hair is made of keratin, a protein; don't skimp on this.

Iron-Rich Foods (spinach, lentils, pumpkin seeds): Prevents hair shedding due to low ferritin levels.

Zinc & Biotin Sources (nuts, seeds, whole grains): Essential for hair follicle strength and shine.

Hydration & Healthy Fats (avocados, coconut, ghee, flaxseeds): Support scalp barrier and reduce flakiness.

And remember: all the supplements in the world won't help if your gut can't absorb them. So before blaming your hair serum, take a good look at your plate, and your poop.





Bottom Line: Healthy hair isn't just a matter of what you apply topically; it's also about internal harmony. A calm, well-fed gut often leads to calm, well-nourished follicles. The next time your hair throws a tantrum, maybe it's time to pamper your gut.





About the Author: Dr Kalyani Deshmukh is a Consultant Dermatologist at Traya.











Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.