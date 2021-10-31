Diwali 2021 is just a few days away, and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights with grandeur. The occasion is all about indulging in high-calorie food, including delectable savoury and sweet dishes. When a scrumptious spread is laid out in front of us, many of us tend to go overboard and invariably experience stomach and gut-related issues the following day. While you do not have to steer clear of Diwali-special treats altogether, there are a few things you need to keep in mind during celebrations. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has posted a series of instructional videos on Instagram regarding smart eating on the occasion.

Nmami's guide includes some very basic, easy-to-follow steps. Here's what she has to say:

1) What To Drink!

In the very first tip, Nmami says you do not have to drink anything on an empty stomach while on an outing with friends or family. So, eat well before drinking. For alcoholic beverages, she said that you can opt for your choice of alcohol and add some lime juice to it. You can also flavour it with ginger, burnt orange and mint. For non-alcoholic beverages, you can opt for coconut water, fresh lime (salted), or just simple water.





2) Eat Guilt-Free And Be Physically Active

In the smart festive eating tip number 2, she talks about enjoying Diwali delicacies minus the guilt. This is because, Nmami says, when you start eating too much, you feel guilty about it. This increases the levels of cortisol (stress hormone) in the body leading to a further increase in appetite. She also stressed the importance of exercising to burn extra calories.





3) Include Digestive Teas Post Meal

In the third video, Nmami underscores the importance of digestive teas post meals. Festive meals may hamper your digestion and can lead to acidity, bloating, or even constipation. So, have ginger tea, fennel tea, or ajwain tea which contain active digestive enzymes that keep tummy troubles away, Nmami added.





4) Never Skip Meals

Many a time, when you plan to go out for dinner, you tend to skip lunch. But skipping meals may lead to overeating, Nmami warns in the fourth video. You may end up eating more than required in the next meal. So, the trick here is to eat a little homemade food before you head out. It could be as simple as a bowl of yogurt with nuts, an egg toast, a sandwich, or some salad.

5) Enjoy Homemade Food

In the fifth video, Nmami suggests prioritising homemade sweets over the ones brought from the market. That's because when you make it at home you can control the amount of ingredients and be sure of the quality. She asks her followers to go creative with food and make them healthier. For example, you can use jowar, ragi or bajra instead of refined flour, and replace sugar with dates.

6) Start Your Day With A Power-Packed Meal

In her sixth video, Nmami tells her followers not to miss breakfast. A healthy, nutritious, and balanced breakfast boosts metabolism, prevents you from overeating and overindulgence for the rest of the day. Have idli-sambar, masala dosa with sambar, uttapam with coconut chutney, poha, or even sprouts.





With a little bit of caution and care, you can enjoy Diwali to the fullest without missing out on one of the most special aspects of it — food!





Happy Diwali 2021, everyone!