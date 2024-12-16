We have all been there - feeling bloated or gassy after a big meal, a fizzy drink, or just because your stomach's not having it. It's uncomfortable, right? While most of us experience it occasionally, there are some who deal with it on the daily. And let's be real, it can get pretty awkward, especially when you're headed to an event or meeting. If you're constantly feeling bloated and gassy, you've probably asked yourself what you're doing wrong. Well, turns out, the answer might just be how fast you're eating. Yup, you heard that right! Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared on Instagram how scarfing down your food could be messing with your stomach.

Here's How Eating Fast Leads To Gas And Bloating, According To The Expert:

1. Swallowing Air:

When you eat quickly, you're also swallowing a lot of air. As Nmami explains, this trapped air builds up in your stomach, causing gas and bloating. The fix? Slow down and savour each bite.

2. Not Chewing Enough:

Another culprit? Not chewing your food enough. Nmami points out that when you eat fast, the food hits your stomach in bigger chunks, which makes it harder for your digestive enzymes to do their job. The result? Fermentation in your gut, leads to gas. So, take the time to chew thoroughly to help break down your food into smaller pieces.

3. Ignoring Your Fullness Signals:

Did you know that eating too quickly messes with your brain's ability to register when you're full? This can lead to overeating, which causes bloating, gas, and even a bloated stomach. That pressure on your digestive system only makes things worse.

How To Stop Gas And Bloating While Eating?

1. Be Mindful:

Take smaller bites and chew thoroughly - aim for 20-30 chews per bite. This helps break down your food before it even hits your stomach.

2. Slow Down:

Put your fork down between bites. It reduces air intake and gives your stomach time to process the food.

3. Drink Water:

Sip water throughout the day, but don't go overboard during meals, as it can dilute stomach acids and slow digestion.

4. Avoid Talking While Eating:

Chatting while chewing increases the chances of swallowing air, which only makes the bloating worse.

Bloating and gas can be a total pain, but by changing how you eat, you might just find some relief.