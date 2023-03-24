We make the most of our weekends by dining out or getting food delivered. Even if you're observing Navratri, you can still relish delicious flavours without having to prepare meals yourself. Many restaurants around you have curated a special Navratri menu with vegetarian and vrat-friendly ingredients to let you fast and feast at the same time. Step out with your family for a special Navratri-special meal or order to get it delivered to your home for a no-fuss relaxing meal. We have listed some of the best Navratri thali/menu offerings for you to try.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: 11 Best Restaurant Thali And Menu Offers In Delhi/NCR:

1. Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

The Chef at Courtyard by Marriott has curated a special menu with delectable offerings for the guests with a Navratri Thali for guests. The set menu provides appetisers, a main course and desserts especially introduced for the occasion. Sabudana Vada, Kacche kele ki Tikki, Shakarkandi chaat, Sabudana papad, tamatar ki chutney, Sabudana Khichdi, Dahi Wali Arbi, Paneer Capsicum ki Bhaaji and Vrat ki Kadhi are some of the options in the menu.





Where: Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, 96c6+H49, Gothda Mohbtabad

2. Dhaba, The Claridges

The Claridges invites its in-house guests and patrons to delve into a delectable, comforting Navratri food menu from 22nd March to 31st March at Dhaba. Each dish on the menu is curated by expert chefs using the choicest ingredients, promising a platter comprising flavours of North India and the authenticity of the festival. The restaurant will be serving lunch from 12:30 pm to 02:45 pm and dinner from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

The highlight of the menu is the Navratra special thali including India's traditional drink Kesar ki thandai, Mewa mawe ki seekh, Dahi wale kuttu ke gulgule, Malaidaar paneer, Sookhi chatpati arbi, Khas khas aloo taridaar, Samak ghee bhaat, Anar or pudina raita, Rajgira poori, Sabudana papad, and Gud ka rasgulla.



When: Lunch - 12:30 pm to 02:45 pm; Dinner - 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

Where: Dhaba, The Claridges

Price: 1395 plus taxes





Navratri Thali at Dhaba, The Claridges

3. AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi, is celebrating this auspicious festival of Navratri with their specially curated Navratri thali, which will be available from the 22nd of March till the 30th of March, 2023. The guests can indulge in the delectable Navratri Thali which includes delicacies like Kuttuki papdi Chaat With Crispy Quinoa as well as Kacche Kele ki sabzi, Aloo ki Subji, Makhana Moong phali ki Kadhi, Anar raita, Kuttu ki poori, and Sabudana papad.





Where: Andaz Delhi, Ground Floor, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi





4. The Westin, Gurgaon

The Westin Gurgaon is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri by offering its guests a specially curated Navratri thali. From March 22nd to March 27th, 2023, guests can indulge in the delectable Navratri Thali, which promises a feast of flavours and aromas. The thali features a variety of delicacies, including Kuttu ki Poori, Sabudana Vada, Vrat wale Paneer, Aloo ki Subji, and Sabudana Vada. To satisfy one's sweet tooth, the Gajar ka Halwa is a must-try from the thali.





Where: The Westin Gurgaon, 1 Mg Road, Sector 29, Gurugram



5. Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

The Navaratri Thali at CPGN is an effort to make food lovers rejoice in the festival season with their mouth-watering Navaratri delicacies from 22nd to 30th March 2023. The menu includes (Starters) Kuttu ka paneer pakoda or Sabudana vada, Falahari sweet lassi. (Salads) Cucumber apple salad with yoghurt honey dressing, Sadudana papad. (Main course) Kuttu ke ate ki poori, Paneer makhana or Khata meetha sitafal, Aloo jeera, Samak jeera pulao, and Plain curd. (Desserts) Sabudana aur makhane ki kheer or apple rabri. The Navratri special buffet at Mosaic will be available for Lunch and Dinner and is priced at INR 1000 all-inclusive per person.





When: 22nd to 30th March 2023, 12.30 PM to 3 PM & 6.30 PM to 11 PM

Where: Mosaic at Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Price: INR 1000 All-inclusive





6. Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant, which is one of those eateries that started the concept of the Navratri food fiesta in Delhi around 30 years back, is making no exception this year as well. They are celebrating the Navratri food festival from 22nd till 30th March. From Navratri Khas Thali to Chaat platter to Shakarkandi Galouti to Sabudana Bhel Puri to Kuttu ki puri, Kele ki sabzi to Paneer Makhani to Sanwak Kheer, they are serving more than 40 Navratri Delicacies for fasting made without onion & garlic. All the dishes are prepared without the use of onion & garlic during Navratras. Regular Al-a-carte dishes are also available for one to enjoy. They also deliver across Delhi-NCR.





Where: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi and Mega Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurugram



7. Holiday Inn New Delhi

Holiday Inn has a special thali for everyone who is fasting during Navratri. Chef Sumit Sabharwal has designed a very well-balanced yet nutritious thali consisting of salads, 2 starters, 5 varieties of vegetables like zafrani paneer, kuttu ki Kadi, etc for the main course along with accompaniments like Singare ki puri, Samak zeera pulao and to finish strong, the delicious Sabudana kheer. Everything in the thali is prepared without garlic and onion. Special attention is given to the fact that utensils are kept and washed separately during the Navratri celebrations.





When: 22nd - 30th March. Serving from 12:00pm onward

Where: Asset Area 12 Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

Price: INR 1400++

8. Saga, Gurugram

At Saga, a traditional and Navratra special menu awaits you. The menu is curated exclusively by Head Chef Kush Koli to give the guests a sattvik experience. To begin with, you can opt for Sweet Potato Chaat, Raw Papaya & Avocado Salad. For the main course, there is Prunes Kofta Curry, Buckwheat & Potato Curry, Kuttu Ki Poori, Singhare Ki Roti, Samak Ke Chawal and enjoy the desserts like Sabudane ki kheer, Agra ki malai lassi. Treat the foodie in you with the most luscious menu at Saga.





When: From 22nd March to 30th March 2023, 12noon - 1am

Where: SAGA, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

Cost for two: INR 3500 plus taxes

9. Khidmat

Khidmat, the Spirit of Delhi has curated a Navratri Special Menu including many vrat-friendly and scrumptious dishes like Vrat special Paneer Tikka, Aloo Jeera Mirch Tamatar, Kuttu ki Roti, Fruit and Vegetable Chaat, Samvat ke Jeera Chawal, Sitafal ki subzi, Fruit Cream, Pista Kulfi etc. A wholesome Navratri thali is priced at Rs 550 (plus taxes) that consists of traditional favourites: Paneer dish, Aloo ki sabzi, Sitafal ki sabzi, Samak ke chawal, Kuttu ki puri, Sabudana papad, plain raita, salad and Samvat Rice phirni is too available on the menu.





When: 22nd - 31st March 2023

Where: All outlets in Delhi NCR - Kalkaji, Noida and Punjabi Bagh.

Price for two: Rs.1100+ taxes





10. MKT, The Chanakya

MKT has curated three Thalis with traditional yet innovative dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. The North Indian Thali includes a refreshing green salad, paneer makhani, aloo jeera, kaddu ki subzi, samak matar pudina chawal, anar ka raita, kuttu ki puri, sabudana papad, sabudane ki kheer, and meethi lassi. The Oriental Bento Box features Cantonese tong sui soup, som tam salad, cucumber avocado gunkan, crispy fried lotus stem, asparagus & chestnut dumpling, wok-tossed Asian greens, lemon grass rice, coriander karchai chilli dip, and mango coconut sago. The Coastal Thali comprises kadala manga salad, arbi nilgiri fry, paneer moilee, keerai masial, beans thoran, samak pulao, kuttu ka masala dosa, fruit chaat, papali halwa, sabudana papad, and moor.





When: 22nd to 31st March 2023

Where: MKT, Lower Ground Floor, The Chanakya

Price (Exclusive of taxes):

Oriental Bento Box: INR 1,650

North Indian Thali: INR 1,550

Coastal Thali: INR 1,650

Navratri Thali MKT, The Chanakya

11. Madam Chutney

To make your fasting a delectable experience of flavourful delicacies, a paradise for street food lovers, Madam Chutney has introduced an appetising Navratri Platter along with serving its entire current menu put together without onion and garlic! The Navratra Platter comprises aloo rassa, paneer makhani, raita, kuttu atta pooris, sabudana kheer and more to fulfil your gastronomical needs.





Where: M-20, 1st floor, Gk-2, M-Block Market, New Delhi





Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023!



