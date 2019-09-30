Navratri 2019: 5 Tips To Include More Protein In Your Festive Diet

Several devotees observe Navratri vrat during this period

The festive season is upon us. Sharad Navratri commenced on 29th September 2019. The nine-day festival would conclude on 7th October 2019 and the festive vibe is hard to miss. Several devotees observe Navratri vrat during this period, where they refrain from eating meat, fish, lentils, and even regular rice and foods made with wheat flour. The Navratri fasting diet is radically different from what a majority of the country usually consumes on a daily basis. If you are on a weight loss diet, Navratri fasting may prove to be a bit of a challenge for you. But we have some tips that could help you get a good dose of protein through this festive season as well. Take a look:





1. Munch on almonds and healthy nuts: Almonds and to some extent even walnuts are a good source of protein. You can munch into your own nutty trail-mix as and when the cravings hit. You can also try eating some seeds like pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds.





High Protein Diet: You can munch into your own nutty trail-mix as and when the cravings hit.







2. Vrat-friendly flour-like kuttu or buckwheat flour is also a decent source of protein. Since you cannot have regular grains, you can find a healthy alternative in buckwheat and amp up your protein-intake. You can prepare a bevy of dishes like kuttu ki poori or kuttu ka dosa.







3. Milk and milk-alternatives are permissible and should be consumed: Milk is an excellent source of dietary protein. If you happen to be a vegan, you can opt for soy milk, cashew milk or almond milk, as per your preference. Dairy products like yogurt and paneer could also be considered as a part of your diet at this point.







4. Stay hydrated: Healthy and wholesome protein shakes may be of help. There is so much room to be experimental with your protein shake. Make them at home with a variety of fruits and nuts. Make sure you add seasonal fruits to the mix, to yield maximum benefits. You can also have some chaas or buttermilk.





High Protein Diet: Healthy and wholesome protein shakes may be of help.







5. Make your own protein-rich ladoos: Yes, you heard us! Ladoos need not be a greasy and decadent affair always. You can make them in a healthy way too. Make this almond and amaranth ladoo and load up on protein this festive season. Amaranth is an exceptional source of dietary protein. The best part about the recipe is that it comprises only three ingredients, and is so easy-to-prepare.







Here's wishing you all a very Happy Navratri 2019!















