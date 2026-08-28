Semolina halwa is often served as prasad during pujas and festive celebrations. While it is commonly known as suji halwa in North India, it is called Rava Kesari or Kesari Bath in many parts of South India. Traditionally, the dessert is prepared by roasting semolina in ghee and cooking it with sugar syrup before garnishing it with dry fruits.





If you are looking for a healthier version, try this Gaudhumai Rava Kesari. Instead of refined sugar, this recipe uses jaggery to add natural sweetness and flavour. The best part is that it comes together in just 10 minutes, making it perfect for festivals, special occasions or a quick sweet craving.





Also Read: Suji Halwa Made Easy: Foolproof Recipe For Perfect Halwa Every Time

What Is Special About This Healthy Rava Kesari?

Wheat rava, also known as bansi rava, is used instead of regular semolina.

Dry fruits roasted in desi ghee add richness, texture and flavour.

Jaggery replaces refined sugar, making it a healthier alternative.

Keep the mixture slightly loose while cooking, as it thickens as it cools.

This recipe takes much less time than traditional kesari preparations.

How To Make Healthy Rava Kesari At Home

Step 1





Heat desi ghee in a pan. Add almonds, cashews and raisins, and roast them on a low flame until lightly golden. Remove and keep aside.





Step 2





In the same pan, add one cup of wheat rava and roast until aromatic and lightly golden. Pour in hot water and mix well to prevent lumps.





Step 3





Cover the pan and cook on a low flame for about 5 minutes. Once cooked, the rava will become soft and absorb most of the water.





Step 4





Add the jaggery and mix well. The mixture may look slightly loose at this stage. Cover and cook for another few minutes on low heat until everything combines well.





Step 5





Add cardamom powder, saffron, a little more ghee and the roasted dry fruits. Mix thoroughly and cook for a minute or two.





Step 6





Serve warm and enjoy this delicious, wholesome Rava Kesari with your family and friends.





Hebbar's Kitchen shared this quick and easy Rava Kesari recipe on its Facebook account.

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