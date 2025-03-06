Halwa is a classic Indian dessert that has been prepared for generations, often served on special occasions, religious ceremonies, and festivals. In winter, hot halwa is sometimes enjoyed after meals for warmth and comfort. While there are many varieties of halwa, some of which are seasonal, suji (semolina) halwa remains an all-time favourite. This delicious dessert can be made quickly with just a few ingredients.





Different households have their unique ways of preparing suji halwa, but in this article, we bring you a simple and classic recipe to help you make the perfect suji halwa with ease.





Tips to Make Perfect Suji Halwa

Use fine semolina instead of coarse semolina for a smoother texture. Always opt for good-quality semolina.





Maintain the right ingredient proportions: For perfect halwa, follow the ratio of 1 cup ghee, 1 cup semolina, 3 cups water, and 1 cup sugar. Adjust the quantity based on servings.





For enhanced flavour and texture, you can add one or two teaspoons of gram flour (besan) to the halwa.





Some people prefer making halwa with milk instead of water-this is entirely up to your preference.

How to Make Suji Halwa I Easy Suji Halwa Recipe:

Roast the Semolina





In a deep, heavy-based saucepan, melt the ghee, add the suji, and stir-fry over medium-low heat. Stir frequently to ensure even roasting.





Prepare the Sugar Syrup (Chashni)





In a separate pan, dissolve the sugar in water over low heat and let it simmer until needed.





Important Tip:





Use a pan with a long handle when making the sugar syrup. When you pour the hot syrup into the semolina mixture, a lot of steam is released, which can cause burns.





Add the Chashni





Once the suji turns light brown, develops a glossy look, and does not stick together much, it is well-roasted. Carefully pour in the sugar syrup, add cardamom powder, and bring the mixture to a boil. Let it simmer until all the liquid is absorbed.





