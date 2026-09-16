A simple spoon turned into the funniest part of a Chinese woman's first Indian food experience. A video showing her trying biryani for the first time has caught attention online, not just because she enjoyed the dish, but because of the unusual way she used the spoon.





People who regularly eat with chopsticks may find a spoon unfamiliar when eating a new type of food. In the clip, the woman looks excited when her plate of biryani arrives and quickly begins tasting it. But instead of using the spoon in the usual way, she holds it almost like a pair of chopsticks and tries to pick up the rice with it.





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Her focus remains on enjoying the biryani, even though her way of using the spoon makes the moment unintentionally funny.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Do you have Chinese biryani? Because we have Indian Chinese food.”





Another shared, “Two neighbours sharing their thousands of year old cultures through love. Two countries are related with Buddha, ancient trade, even in India, there is a Chinese community living in Kolkata. They have their whole authentic food market.”





“Obsessed with Chopsticks,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “How to marry a Chinese girl.”





One more added, “Sister, are you Chinese or stupid? Chinese people are intelligent.”





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Earlier, YouTuber Passenger Paramvir had an interesting food experience with a Chinese woman who believed that Indian food was unhygienic. She showed him videos of people preparing food in unusual and dirty conditions in India, which made her feel that Indian food was not safe to eat.





Paramvir laughed at the videos and pointed out that similar examples can be found in other countries too. He then explained that many Indian restaurants follow proper hygiene and such videos do not represent all Indian food places.





To help her understand this better, Paramvir took her to an Indian restaurant in China. They ordered popular dishes like dal makhani, shahi paneer and naan. The woman was hesitant at first, but her reaction changed after she tasted the food. She enjoyed the meal and called it yummy.