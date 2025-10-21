In Bihar, Chhath mornings begin long before sunrise. The sound of folk songs fills the air, diyas glow softly on verandas, and the smell of ghee lingers as women prepare for Nahay Khay - the first day of the four-day Chhath Puja. The moment is quiet yet powerful. It is when devotion begins to take shape through food - specifically, a simple Lauki ki Sabzi paired with rice. Chhath Puja, celebrated with deep devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God). It is a festival of gratitude and discipline, where both the rising and setting sun are worshipped. The belief is that observing the Chhath fast brings prosperity, longevity, and happiness to families.





Key highlights of Chhath Puja:

Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Dedicated to Lord Surya, symbolising energy and life.

Women observe a four-day fast, worshipping the setting and rising sun.

The rituals focus on purity, prayer, and gratitude.

The first day, Nahay Khay, marks the beginning of the fast through a sattvik meal.

The beauty of Chhath lies in its simplicity - no grand feasts, no lavish spreads - just faith expressed through clean food, devotion, and discipline.

Nahay Khay Ritual: The First Day Of Chhath Puja Explained

Nahay Khay literally means "bathe and eat", and it marks the first step towards the Chhath fast. It is the day when devotees purify their bodies and minds through ritual bathing and cooking the first sattvik meal of the festival.

The day follows a spiritual rhythm - cleansing, cooking, and sharing food with family. Women observing the fast eat this meal after offering prayers, before beginning their strict fast from the next day.

The rituals of Nahay Khay include:

Taking a holy dip in a river or pond - symbolising purification.

Cleaning the kitchen and utensils to ensure everything used is pure.

Cooking a sattvik meal without garlic or onion.

Offering the first meal to the deity and then eating it with family.

Beginning the fast that continues till the sunrise offering (Usha Arghya).

At the centre of this ritual is Lauki ki Sabzi - a bottle gourd curry cooked simply in ghee and turmeric, served with rice. It might look plain, but it carries deep spiritual meaning. Without it, Nahay Khay feels incomplete.





What Is Sattvik Food And Why It Is Important During Chhath Puja

Food during Chhath Puja is never about indulgence - it is about intention. Each dish is prepared to align with purity, restraint, and spiritual focus. Sattvik food, which means "pure" and "balanced", is at the heart of this philosophy. It nourishes the body without disturbing the mind.





On Nahay Khay, women observing the fast eat a sattvik meal after bathing and praying. The meal acts as a gentle transition from the material to the spiritual - from everyday eating to mindful fasting.

What makes sattvik food special during Chhath Puja:

Simple ingredients: Fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables that are easy to digest.





No garlic or onion: These are believed to generate heat and distraction, making them unsuitable for fasting meals.





Light seasoning: Flavours come from cumin, turmeric, green chilli, rock salt, and ghee - nothing heavy, nothing excessive.





Balanced preparation: Food is cooked slowly and gently, ensuring it remains nutritious and calm in nature.





Purity of intention: The focus is not only on the food itself but also on the mindset while cooking and serving it.





Sattvik food reflects discipline and mindfulness. It reminds devotees that food can be an offering - not just to the gods, but also to one's inner self. During Chhath, every ladle of ghee and every grain of rice holds a quiet promise of purity.

Lauki Ki Sabzi Recipe For Nahay Khay

Lauki, or bottle gourd, is one of the most comforting vegetables in Indian kitchens. It might seem simple, but during Chhath Puja, it takes on a spiritual meaning. Cooked with soaked chana dal and tempered in ghee, this dish represents nourishment that is pure, both in intention and taste.





It is the first meal of the festival, served with plain rice, eaten in peace after prayers. The flavours are gentle, but the ritual attached to it is powerful. To eat Lauki ki Sabzi on Nahay Khay is to begin the fast with balance and faith - a meal that calms before days of austerity.

Step-by-Step Recipe For Sattvik Lauki Ki Sabzi

Ingredients:





1 tbsp desi ghee





1 medium-sized lauki (bottle gourd), chopped





1 cup chana dal, soaked





1/2 tsp cumin seeds





1/2 tsp turmeric powder





Rock salt, to taste





1 green chilli, chopped





A pinch of asafoetida (hing)





Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish





Method:





Step 1: Heat ghee in a pan or pressure cooker. Add asafoetida and cumin seeds. Let them crackle until aromatic.





Step 2: Add chopped green chilli and turmeric powder. After a few seconds, add the chopped lauki and soaked chana dal. Mix everything well.





Step 3: Add rock salt and sauté the mixture for a few minutes to let the flavours blend.





Step 4: Add a little water and cook the lauki and dal together, stirring occasionally.





Step 5: If using a pressure cooker, cook for 4-5 whistles. If using a pan, cover and cook until the dal and lauki turn soft and tender.





Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips To Make Lauki Ki Sabzi Perfectly Sattvik

Always use rock salt instead of regular salt, as it is suitable for fasting.

Cook in desi ghee for the right flavour and purity.

Do not overcook the lauki; it should stay slightly firm.

Avoid adding garam masala or tomatoes - simplicity is key.

Garnish only with coriander for freshness and fragrance.

These small details keep the dish true to the Chhath Puja spirit.

Nutritional Benefits Of Lauki During Fasting

Beyond its ritual importance, lauki is one of the most hydrating vegetables you can eat during fasting. It contains almost 90% water, making it excellent for digestion and hydration. It is low in calories, rich in fibre, and easy to digest - ideal for those observing strict fasting rituals.





It helps cool the body, supports detoxification, and provides light sustenance without burdening the stomach. No wonder it is the first food devotees eat before beginning their fast.

Other Sattvik Dishes To Prepare During Chhath Puja

Besides Lauki ki Sabzi, several other sattvik dishes are prepared during Chhath Puja, such as lal saag, hara matar, and thekua - a crisp, sweet offering made with wheat flour and jaggery. Each dish represents the same idea: food made with purity, shared with gratitude. Cooking and serving these meals is a collective act of devotion - one that brings families together and strengthens their spiritual bond.





At its heart, Chhath Puja is about thankfulness - to the sun, the earth, and the elements that sustain life. Food becomes the medium through which this gratitude is expressed. A simple bowl of Lauki ki Sabzi is not just nourishment; it is a reflection of faith and tradition passed down through generations.

In a world of indulgent meals, this dish reminds us that purity can be flavourful too - and sometimes, devotion tastes like a spoonful of lauki and rice shared in silence.