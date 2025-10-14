The month of Kartik is rich with festivals across India, and Chhath Puja holds a special place among them. Celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja is a deeply rooted tradition in Bihar but is observed with equal devotion in many parts of the country. This four-day festival honours the Sun God-revered as the source of energy and life.





Also known by various names such as Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parva, Daala Puja, and Daala Chhath, the festival begins on Shukla Chaturthi in the month of Kartik and concludes on Saptami.





Chhath Puja 2025: Dates and Puja Timings

Day Date Tithi Observance Sunrise Sunset Day 1 25th October (Saturday) Chaturthi Nahay Khay 7:30 AM 6:18 PM Day 2 26th October (Sunday) Panchami Lohanda and Kharna 7:31 AM 6:16 PM Day 3 27th October (Monday) Shashthi Evening Arghya 7:32 AM 6:15 PM Day 4 28th October (Tuesday) Saptami Usha Arghya, Parana 7:33 AM 6:14 PM

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his consort Usha (the first rays of the morning). It is believed that observing the Chhath fast brings prosperity, longevity, and well-being to one's family.





Women observing the fast undertake a 36-hour nirjala vrat (fast without water), culminating in prayers offered to the setting and rising sun. The rituals include bathing in rivers or ponds, preparing prasad, and maintaining strict cleanliness and purity.





Key Rituals and Customs of Chhath Puja

Cleanliness: Ghats and puja venues are meticulously cleaned and decorated.





Sattvic Food: Meals are prepared without onion, garlic, or any non-sattvic ingredients.





Mental and Physical Discipline: The fast is a test of both physical endurance and mental strength.





Traditional Dishes: Special foods are prepared as offerings and for consumption after the fast.

5 Classic Recipes For Chhath Puja 2025

Here are five traditional dishes that are synonymous with Chhath Puja celebrations:

1. Thekua

A signature offering during Chhath Puja, Thekua (also known as Khajuria) is a crispy, sweet snack made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. It's deeply loved in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Click here for recipe

2. Rasiyaw

Made with rice, milk, and jaggery, Rasiyaw is a comforting dish with a rich, earthy sweetness. It is often consumed by devotees to break their fast. Click here for recipe.

3. Kaddu Bhaat

This simple yet flavourful dish features pumpkin cooked with chana dal and tempered with spices. It's traditionally served with rice. Click here for recipe.

4. Laal Saag

Prepared using red amaranth leaves and seasoned with rock salt (sendha namak), Laal Saag is a nutritious and festive side dish that pairs well with poori or rice. Click here for recipe.

5. Poori

A staple across Indian festivals, poori is a deep-fried bread made from wheat flour. It's often served with sabzi, kheer, or hara chana during Chhath. Click here for recipe.

Celebrate Chhath Puja 2025 with devotion and flavour. Try these traditional recipes and embrace the spirit of this auspicious festival.