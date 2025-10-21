The week after Diwali always carries a certain glow - diyas still flickering in corners, boxes of half-eaten sweets on the counter, and that final family ritual before everyone returns to routine: Bhai Dooj. It is the day when sisters pray for their brothers' long life, tie a sacred thread on their wrists, and feed them enough to make up for all the sibling wars of the year. Celebrated two days after Diwali, Bhai Dooj (also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhatri Dwitiya) marks the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year, it falls on October 23. Once the rituals and laughter are done, the kitchen takes over - because no Indian celebration feels complete without something hot, crispy, and festive on the plate.





If you are short on time but still want to serve something homemade and special, here are six quick Bhai Dooj snacks that can be prepared in just 15 minutes.

Too Tired To Cook After Diwali? These 6 Bhai Dooj Snacks Are Ready In 15 Minutes:

1. Samosa Chaat: Street-Style Delight for Bhai Dooj

A crowd favourite and an instant mood-lifter, this chaat is the shortcut to happiness. Crispy samosas are crushed and layered with curd, chaat masala, sweet tamarind chutney, and mint chutney. Each bite hits every note - tangy, spicy, creamy, and utterly addictive. Perfect when you want to serve something that feels festive but fuss-free.





2. Poha Nuggets

Light, crunchy, and perfect for snacking, these poha nuggets win over both kids and adults. Flattened rice (poha) is turned into golden nuggets with a crisp exterior and soft inside. Serve them with ketchup or a green chutney for a quick, satisfying bite. They also make a great appetiser for your festive lunch spread.





3. Hara Bhara Kebab

Colourful, wholesome, and full of flavour, hara bhara kebab is the kind of snack that adds a touch of green to your plate without compromising on taste. Made with spinach, green peas, mashed potatoes, and a mix of spices, it is lightly crisped to perfection. A few minutes on the pan and you have something that is both nutritious and festive.





4. Potato Bites

When in doubt, reach for potatoes. Boiled, seasoned, and lightly sautéed, these bite-sized potato nibbles are impossible to stop eating. They require only a few ingredients - potatoes, salt, and your favourite dip - yet somehow taste like a festival in themselves. Great for when you need a quick fix before the feast.





5. Vegetable Pakora

There is something about pakoras that make them feel like a hug in food form. This version brings together carrots, potatoes, onions, and capsicum tossed in gram flour, fried until crisp, and sprinkled with chaat masala. Serve them with mint chutney and watch everyone reach for seconds before the plate is even set down.





6. Dhokla

No festive menu is complete without a plate of dhokla. This light, spongy Gujarati snack is made with a fermented besan batter, steamed, and topped with a fragrant tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves. It is one of those dishes that feel festive without being heavy, and pairs beautifully with tea or chutney.





Bhai Dooj 2025: A Simple, Joyful End to the Celebration

Once the tilak is done, gifts exchanged, and laughter fills the room, these 15-minute snacks will bring the Bhai Dooj meal together beautifully. They are easy to prepare, perfect for sharing, and full of the warmth that defines every Indian festival.





Because at the end of the day, Bhai Dooj is not just about rituals - it is about food, love, and that one last round of festive indulgence before normal life begins again.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025!