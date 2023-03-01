As we step into March, we begin to feel the excitement around one of the much-loved festivals - Holi. Plates and bags filled with colours, water guns loaded with mischief, a mixed playlist of old-new songs, and all those crazy dance moves - what's not to love about this festival? Oh! We missed an essential element. The mouth-watering and absolutely delicious Holi snacks. There is a myriad of snacks prepared but we have one undisputed winner, across the country as well as households - flaky sweet dumplings, Gujiya!

This traditional Holi sweet is not an uncommon sweet. Various cultures have given their own regional touch by stuffing gujiyas with different delicious fillings. While we love each one of them equally, the classic gujiya has a special place in our hearts. Nothing beats the sinful stuffing of khoya, with a hint of saffron. In case you are planning to prepare these yummy delights right in the comfort of your house, we have got you a MasterChef-approved recipe.

Kesar Gujiya Recipe I How To Make Gujiya For Holi:

Kesar Gujiya Ingredients:

Flour: 2 cups

Ghee - 4tbsp

Khoya: 2 cups

Castor Sugar: ½ cup

Chirongi: 2 tbsp

Kishmish: 2 tbsp

Soaked Saffron: ¼ tsp

Method To Prepare Kesar Gujiya:

Step 1: Rub flour, and ghee till it resembles bread crumbs. Now, add water and knead to a flat smooth dough.

Step 2: Time to prepare the stuffing. Heat 2 cups of khoya till it becomes lightly golden and dry. Empty it to a plate and allow it to cool.

Step 3: Add ½ cup of castor sugar, 2 tbsp chirongi, 2 tbsp kishmish, and ¼ tsp saffron to the khoya. And, mix well.

Step 4: Make small puris of the dough and place them in a gujiya mould. Apply flour slurry on the edges, and place the stuffing in the centre. Press to seam.

Step 5: Now, heat some oil in a pan. Fry the gujiyas in medium hot oil till they become golden.

Step 6: Leave it to cool and store.

Enjoy delicious gujiyas this Holi!