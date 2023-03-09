Indian food is making its mark across the world. Not just Indians, but people from various communities and ethnicities have cooked and eaten the wonderful dishes in the cuisine. It always comes as a pleasant surprise when people from outside India try their hands at making delicious Indian food from scratch. And one such recent video has delighted Indians to quite an extent! A chef from South Korea tried his hands at making gujiya at home from scratch. Take a look at his foodie experiment:

The video was shared on Instagram by chef Kim Jiyeol, also known as @cook_oranji on the platform. Originally from South Korea, he currently works in Delhi and regularly tries his hands at making some delicious foods from the city. On the occasion of Holi, the Korean chef tried his hands at making the traditional sweet - gujiya. He was even dressed in Indian attire, much to his fans' delight.





In the clip, we saw the Korean chef kneading the dough and preparing the stuffing with dry fruits, and then deep frying the gujiyas to golden-brown perfection. "Hi happy Holi dear my friends! Today I made gujiya - the special sweet that eaten in holi. It's so nutty and delicious. I hope you enjoy Holi tomorrow," wrote the chef in the caption.





The video was much appreciated by Indian foodies online, garnering over 76k views and 4.5k likes. "So amazing! Happy Holi," wrote one in the comments. "Your gujiya looks delicious. Happy Holi," wrote another one. A few others had recommendations of their own to share. "Please try bhang, it's special in India," said an Indian user.





Previously, the Korean chef had explored Delhi and its various street food offerings. He took to Instagram to share a reel video of all the wonderful treats he tried. The clip has gone viral, receiving over 767k views and counting. Take a look:

What did you think of the Korean chef making gujiya? Tell us in the comments.