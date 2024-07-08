How do you prefer your raita - plain or with added flavour? If you lean towards the latter, you've landed in the right spot. Raita, a staple in Indian thalis, is beloved for its refreshing taste. Many enjoy it daily, often experimenting with various ingredients. If you're looking to spice things up, homemade raita masala is the perfect choice. While you can easily buy this masala from stores, making it at home has its charm. So, if you're ready to elevate your raita from ordinary to extraordinary, here's a simple raita masala recipe you must try. It not only enhances the flavour of your raita but also fills your kitchen with the delightful aroma of spices. Check out the recipe below:

Does It Offer A Similar Taste To Store-Bought Raita Masala?

Absolutely! Homemade raita masala tastes just as good as - or even better than - the store-bought version. Anything made from scratch at home offers the best flavour, and this raita masala is no exception. So, go ahead, make it today, and watch it become a family favourite.

How To Store Homemade Raita Masala?

Like other masalas, store raita masala in an airtight container to prevent moisture and ensure it stays fresh longer. Store the container in a cool, dark place in your kitchen pantry, away from sunlight. This way, your raita masala can last for 1-2 months.

Homemade Raita Masala Recipe | How To Make Raita Masala At Home

This homemade raita masala recipe was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_. Begin by roasting cumin seeds and coriander seeds in a kadhai for a few minutes. Add black pepper and a bay leaf, and roast for another minute or two. Next, add dried red chillies - both spicy and Kashmiri varieties. Once everything is well-roasted, add asafoetida (hing) and turn off the heat. Let it cool, then grind it into a smooth powder. Meanwhile, microwave mint leaves briefly, allow them to cool, and crush them into a powder using your fingers. Combine the ground masala with regular salt and black salt. Your flavorful raita masala is ready!

