Delhi, a city steeped in history and bursting with flavours, offers a haven for those with a sweet tooth. From iconic establishments boasting decades of tradition to trendy cafes showcasing artisanal flair, Delhi's bakeries cater to every craving. Join us on a sugary sojourn through Delhi's most delightful baking havens, where you'll find everything from flaky croissants and decadent cakes to artisanal breads and healthy treats. We'll explore iconic bakeries whispering stories of Delhi's past alongside newcomers pushing the boundaries of flavour. So, grab your appetite and get ready to discover a world of deliciousness!





Here Are 13 Of The Best Bakeries In Delhi/NCR:

1. Wenger's:

A Delhi institution since 1926, Wenger's exudes old-world charm. Their glass display cases overflow with an enticing array of Swiss-style pastries - think flaky croissants, delicate fruit tarts, and rich chocolate eclairs. Don't miss their iconic Rum Balls, a boozy delight soaked in rum and coated in cocoa powder. Wenger's is a must-visit for a taste of Delhi's nostalgic bakery scene.

Where: Shop No: A/16 Near, Road, Rajiv Chowk, Block A, Connaught Place

2. Defence Bakery:

Since 1962, Defence Bakery has been a beloved neighbourhood favourite in Defence Colony. This family-run bakery is known for its commitment to quality ingredients and traditional techniques. Their breads, a symphony of crust and crumb, are legendary. From fluffy white loaves to hearty multigrain options, they have something for every sandwich enthusiast. Their melt-in-your-mouth cookies, in an array of classic flavours, are perfect for a sweet treat.

Where: 34, Near Defence Colony Main Market, Defence Colony





3. The Big Chill Cakery:

Khan Market's vibrant Big Chill Cakery is a haven for all things indulgent. Their display is a kaleidoscope of colour, featuring an extensive selection of cakes, cupcakes, and pastries. From their signature Red Velvet cake to their decadent Chocolate Mousse cake, The Big Chill Cakery caters to every celebratory need. Don't forget to try their gooey brownies, cheesecake, and cookies - perfect for a post-dinner treat.

Where: 3B, Main Market, Khan Market

4. L'Opera:

L'Opera offers a perfect French bakery experience in Delhi. Their breads, crafted with French flours and traditional methods, are a revelation. Crusty baguettes, airy focaccia, and flavorful sourdough are just a glimpse into their repertoire. Indulge in their delicate pastries - the fruit tarts bursting with fresh seasonal produce and the flaky pain au chocolat are a must-try.

Where: Multiple locations

5. Theos:

A Delhi favourite with multiple locations, Theos offers a delightful selection of cakes, pastries, and savouries. Their cupcakes, available in a rainbow of flavours and whimsical decorations, are a visual and gustatory treat. Theos also excels in classic desserts - their creamy cheesecakes and rich chocolate brownies are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Don't miss their range of artisanal quiches and savoury pastries for a delightful lunch option.

Where: Multiple Locations

6. Maxim's:

Nestled in South Delhi, Maxims' presents timeless bakery traditions and innovative culinary creations. As one of the oldest bakeries in the area, Maxims is renowned for its creamy pastries and iconic chocolate truffle cake, which enjoys a devoted following. Beyond sweets, Maxim's offers an array of savoury delights including impeccable pizza bases, fluffy pita bread, and buttery puff pastries, perfect for elevating any meal or celebration.

Where: HS -3 Kailash Colony Market



7. The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen:

For a luxurious indulgence, head to The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen. This opulent pastry shop, housed within The Oberoi Hotel, showcases exquisite pastries and cakes crafted with the finest ingredients. Their macarons, a symphony of delicate textures and vibrant flavours, are a work of art. Don't miss their signature chocolate creations - the rich truffles and decadent cakes are a true celebration of cocoa.

Where: The Oberoi, Gurgaon 443, Phase V, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram

8. Whipped:

Greater Kailash's Whipped is a haven for cake enthusiasts. They offer a staggering variety of cakes in an array of flavours and designs, perfect for any occasion. From classic favourites like chocolate and vanilla to trendy options like red velvet and salted caramel, Whipped caters to every taste bud. Their cupcakes, adorned with creative frostings and decorations, are as delightful to look at as they are to eat.

Where: S-375, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Block S, Greater Kailash II

9. Paul:

A touch of France in Delhi, Paul offers a delightful selection of bread, pastries, and savouries. Their baguettes are crusty perfection, while their croissants are flaky and buttery. Don't miss their signature pain au chocolat, a delightful combination of flaky pastry and rich chocolate. Paul also offers a selection of quiches, sandwiches, and salads.

Where: Ambience Mall - Vasant Kunj, Ambience Mall - Gurgaon

10. Cafe Monique:

Nestled in The Manor Hotel, Cafe Monique offers a charming French cafe experience. Their pastries are delicate works of art, with flavors that change seasonally. From delicate quiches to decadent cakes, Cafe Monique is a delightful spot for a leisurely breakfast or afternoon tea.

Where: The Manor Hotel, 77, near Friends Club, Friends Colony West

11. Laduree:

A touch of Parisian luxury in Gurgaon, Laduree is a haven for macaron lovers. These colourful meringue confections come in a dizzying array of flavours, each a symphony of texture and taste. Laduree also offers a selection of exquisite pastries and cakes, perfect for a special occasion.

Where: Laduree, shop 17 B, Khan Market, New Delhi

12. Lavonne Cafe:

Located in Defence Colony, Lavonne Cafe is a haven for those seeking delicious European treats. The popular Bangalore bakery made its way into people's hearts in Delhi with its recent launch. They offer a selection of coffees, burgers, pasta, and breakfast treats like sandwiches, pancakes, and a wide range of desserts.

Where: D-16, Upper Ground Floor, Shiniwas Puri, Block D, Defence Colony

13. Miam Patisserie

This French bakery not only tantalizes taste buds but also delights the eyes with artisanal cakes and macarons. From classic favourites to daring flavour combinations, each creation is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and taste. Whether you're craving a rich chocolate indulgence or a light, fruity delight, Miam Patisserie promises to exceed your expectations.

Where: F, 321 A, Old M B Road, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

