Lohri 2020: Date, Significance And Foods To Celebrate The Festival With

Lohri is a popular festival of North India.

The festival is celebrated on the 13th of January every year.

Here's all you need to know about Lohri 2020.

After reeling under the short, chilly days, it's time to celebrate the culmination of winters with the festival of Lohri. The popular Punjabi festival marks the passing of winter solstice and welcomes longer sunny days. Lohri also celebrates the end of sowing season of winter crops with the onset of the harvest season. Lohri falls in the month of Pausha, according to the Indian calendar, and is celebrated on the 13th of January every year, as per the Gregorian calendar. Lohri is celebrated with utmost ardour in North India, especially in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.







Significane Of Lohri 2020



As the festival paves way for longer day light, people believe in the coming of a new wave of prosperity. They worship the Sun God, Surya, and seek blessings for their bright future. Lohri also commemorates the new financial year for farmers with the advent of agriculture-related rent collection.







Celebratory Rituals Of Lohri 2020



During the day, children go from door to door asking for traditional sweets like gajak, chikki, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds (til), rewari and peanuts, which they call their 'lohri'. In the evening, people in the neighbourhood get together and light the holy bonfire. They sit around the bonfire singing folk songs and tossing the collected lohri into the fire to pay homage to the fire God, Agni.

Lohri 2020: The festival is celebrated by lighting a bonfire.





Lohi 2020 Feast | Foods To Celebrate With



The Lohri festivities start with people indulging in traditional sweets made from jaggery and sesame seeds. These bite-sized treats like rewari, gajak, popcorn and peanuts (moongphali) are distributed as prasad and relished besides the holy bonfire. Post that, Lohri-special feast is served. Customs dictate that all the dishes are made from winter crops including mustard greens, sugarcane, radish and groundnuts. It usually consists of sarson ka saag, makki di roti and kheer. The meal is accompanied by whole or powdered jaggery and homemade butter (made from cow's milk). Sesame rice, or til bhaat, is another popular dish that is consumed during the festival.





Lohri 2020: People indulge in traditional sweets made from jaggery and sesame seeds.







The auspicious occasion of Lohri is celebrated in the form of Bhogali Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. These festivals are followed by Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated the next day after Lohri, on 14th January 2020. The season of festivities and feasting is on its way, so gear up to embrace it with full zest.



Happy Lohri 2020!







