The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. This year, Sharadiya Navratri begins on October 11. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Among the most significant days of Navratri are Ashtami and Navami, when devotees perform special rituals and offer prayers to the Goddess.





One of the most important traditions associated with these days is Kanya Pujan, during which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga and served a special meal. Many devotees consider Navratri worship incomplete without this ritual. As Maha Ashtami approaches, some people may be unsure about the correct date and timing. Here's what you need to know.





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When Is Maha Ashtami?

Durga Ashtami: Monday, October 19, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Begins: October 18, 2026, at 8:27 AM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: October 19, 2026, at 10:51 AM

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins on October 18 and continues until 10:51 AM on October 19. Those planning to perform Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami can do so before the tithi ends on October 19. After this, the Navami Tithi begins, and many devotees perform Kanya Pujan and Havan during this period as well.

How Is Kanya Pujan Performed?

On Maha Ashtami, unmarried young girls are worshipped as living forms of Goddess Durga. A tilak is applied to their foreheads, and a sacred thread is tied around their wrists. They are then offered a traditional sattvic meal that typically includes halwa, puri, and kala chana. Fruits and sweets may also be served. Many families choose to offer small gifts as a mark of respect and gratitude.





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If you are observing the ritual this year, here are some traditional dishes that can be included in your Ashtami Bhog platter.

Traditional Dishes Prepared For Ashtami

Kala Chana

Kala chana is one of the most popular dishes prepared for Kanya Pujan. Boiled black chickpeas are lightly cooked with cumin and simple spices such as coriander powder, red chilli powder and amchur. The dish is flavourful yet suitable for festive offerings.

Suji Ka Halwa

No Ashtami Bhog is complete without suji ka halwa. Semolina is roasted in desi ghee until aromatic and then cooked with sugar and water. The halwa is often garnished with nuts and raisins for added richness.

Kheer

Kheer is a comforting dessert made by slowly cooking rice in milk until creamy. Cardamom and saffron add flavour, while chopped almonds and cashews give it a pleasant texture.

Puri

Freshly fried puris are an essential part of the festive meal. A firm dough is prepared using wheat flour, rolled into small discs and deep-fried until golden and puffed. They are usually served alongside kala chana and aloo ki sabzi.

Aloo Ki Sabzi

This simple potato curry pairs perfectly with puris. Boiled potatoes are cooked with cumin and mild spices to create a comforting dish that is commonly served as part of Ashtami and Navami bhog.





Celebrate Maha Ashtami with devotion and tradition by preparing these simple sattvic dishes and offering them as part of your Bhog platter during Kanya Pujan.