Durga Puja is much more than a religious festival. For many families, it is a time to come together, visit beautifully decorated pandals, wear new clothes and enjoy festive meals. While prayers and rituals remain at the heart of the celebrations, food also plays an important role. From bhog served at pandals to homemade sweets, many traditional Bengali dishes are closely associated with this time of year.





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When Is Durga Puja 2026?

According to Drik Panchang, the main Durga Puja celebrations will begin on October 16, 2026. Here are some of the key dates associated with the festival:

Maha Shashthi: October 16, 2026 (Friday) - Bodhan and invocation of Goddess Durga.





Maha Saptami: October 17, 2026 (Saturday) - Navapatrika (Kola Bou) rituals take place.





Maha Ashtami: October 18, 2026 (Sunday) - One of the most significant days of the festival, marked by special prayers and rituals.





Sandhi Puja: October 19, 2026 - A sacred ritual performed during the transition from Ashtami to Navami.





Maha Navami: October 19-20, 2026 - The final day of worship before Vijayadashami.





Bijoya Dashami (Dussehra): October 20-21, 2026 - Sindoor Khela and the immersion of Goddess Durga idols.





For Bengalis, Durga Puja is also a cultural celebration that brings together music, art, traditions and, of course, food. Community feasts and festive meals are an important part of the experience.





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5 Bengali Dishes That Are A Must During Durga Puja

1. Bengali-Style Khichuri

Served as part of the traditional Durga Puja bhog, this comforting dish is made with rice, moong dal and vegetables. Lightly spiced and packed with flavour, it remains one of the festival's most beloved dishes.

2. Luchi

Soft, puffed and golden, luchi is a festive favourite in Bengali households. It is usually paired with aloor dum or cholar dal and is often enjoyed during special Puja breakfasts and family gatherings.

3. Payesh

No Bengali celebration feels complete without payesh. Made with rice, milk and sugar, this creamy dessert is often flavoured with cardamom and topped with nuts for added richness.

4. Sandesh

Made from fresh chhena, sandesh is one of Bengal's most iconic sweets. Its delicate texture and subtle sweetness make it a popular choice during festive celebrations.

5. Rasmalai

This classic dessert features soft chhena patties soaked in sweetened milk. Rich, creamy and indulgent, rasmalai is often served after festive lunches and dinners.

Durga Puja is a celebration of faith, tradition and community. Along with the rituals and festivities, the food enjoyed during this time adds to the joy of the occasion. Whether it is a bowl of bhoger khichuri or a plate of fresh sandesh, these traditional Bengali dishes remain an essential part of the Durga Puja experience.