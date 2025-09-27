Fasting during Navratri is not just about abstaining from certain foods; it is also an opportunity to embrace wholesome and nourishing meals. There are many vrat dishes that are light on the stomach yet high in flavour. Curries, in particular, play an important role in vrat thalis, offering both comfort and variety. What makes these curries special is their ability to feel festive while remaining sattvic and balanced. They can be crafted to provide energy as well as deliciousness while following fasting rules. What's more, these wholesome dishes are versatile enough to be enjoyed well beyond the nine days of Navratri.

Navratri 2025: 10 Delicious Curries You Can Relish During Navratri Vrat

1. Aloo Tamatar Curry

Navratri 2025 vrat: Make a potato curry during fasting. Photo Credit: iStock

This vrat staple combines the earthiness of potatoes with the tang of fresh tomatoes. The curry is lightly spiced with cumin and green chillies, making it both simple and hearty. Easy to prepare, it remains a timeless fasting favourite. At the same time, it can be a part of any wholesome meal even after Navratri is over.



2. Paneer Makhana Curry

This dish brings together the softness of paneer with the crunch of roasted makhana. The curry base can be made with yoghurt or tomato. Makhana adds a nutty depth that makes the curry stand out from other common paneer recipes. It strikes a fine balance between indulgence and lightness.

3. Lauki Curry

This delicate curry has a subtle flavour that is enhanced by mild spices, allowing the vegetable to shine. When prepared in a yoghurt base, it offers a naturally soothing quality. The dish reflects simplicity at its best. If you don't want to make it at home, order it online.

4. Arbi Curry

Arbi, or colocasia root, lends a rich and satisfying texture to this vrat curry. Cooked in a mildly spiced tomato or yoghurt gravy, the vegetable absorbs the flavours beautifully. The result is a dish that feels hearty yet balanced. It offers a welcome change from potato-based options.

5. Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin's natural sweetness gives this curry a distinctive profile. A tomato base adds a tangy counterpoint to the sweetness. Its vibrant colour makes it as visually pleasing as it is flavourful. This is definitely a delight you'll want to savour even after the festivities are over.

6. Dahi Aloo Curry

In this preparation, potatoes are simmered in a creamy gravy. The tang of curd blends with subtle spices to create a refreshing balance. The dish is rich in flavour yet light on the palate. Its smooth texture makes it a popular vrat choice. The cooling notes of yoghurt give it a soothing finish.

7. Makhana Tomato Curry

This curry highlights the crispness of roasted makhana in a tangy tomato base. The combination results in a unique dish you are sure to love. The flavours are gentle but deeply satisfying. It brings a wholesome touch to everyday vrat meals.

8. Rajgira Kadhi

A comforting vrat variation, this kadhi is made with rajgira flour and yoghurt. It has a smooth consistency that feels nourishing. The dish is often tempered with cumin, adding a subtle fragrance. It can easily become a part of your regular diet beyond Navratri fasting days.

9. Malai Paneer Curry

In this vrat-friendly curry, soft paneer cubes are enveloped in a creamy, mildly spiced base. The use of milk or nut paste gives the curry a delicate richness. This dish brings a touch of indulgence to fasting meals.

10. Vrat Kofta Curry

This festive curry features dumplings made from vrat-friendly flours and veggies. The koftas are cooked in a tangy gravy, creating layers of flavour. Their tender bite adds substance, making the curry special.





What To Eat With Curries During Navratri Vrat? 5 Options You Must Try:

1. Samak Rice (Barnyard Millet Rice)

Samak rice is a popular fasting grain. It is generally easy to digest and easy to cook. Its subtle flavour and fluffy texture complement a variety of vrat curries without overpowering them. It's a wholesome alternative to regular rice.

2. Kuttu Puri (Buckwheat Flour Puri)

Kuttu puris are deep-fried treats made from buckwheat flour. Their crisp texture makes them ideal for pairing with potato, pumpkin, or paneer-based curries. They are a festive favourite during Navratri.

3. Singhare Ka Atta Roti (Water Chestnut Flour Roti)

These rotis are light and gluten-free, making them suitable for fasting. They have a subtle, earthy flavour that pairs well with rich curries like malai paneer or vrat kofta.

4. Vrat-Friendly Cheelas

Made from buckwheat, samak, or singhare flour, these savoury pancakes can complement a variety of curries. They offer a good alternative to fried breads for those seeking lighter options.

5. Samak Rice Idli or Dhokla

For a slightly creative option, steamed samak rice idlis or dhoklas can be paired with curries. Their soft texture and mild taste make them suitable for dipping into flavourful vrat curries.





Navratri curries are a reminder that fasting does not have to mean limiting flavour or variety. Their versatility ensures they can easily find a place in everyday meals, long after the festive period has ended.

