Are you observing a vrat for Navratri 2025? While many ingredients are set aside during fasting, buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) is a versatile staple in vrat cooking. Its naturally gluten-free nature and high nutrient content make it an ideal choice for busy people who need to stay energised throughout the day. From crisp puris to comforting halwa, kuttu lends itself to a wide range of dishes that are both festive and wholesome. If you're not sure where to start, we have a compilation for you. Here are some popular kuttu dishes for your Navratri vrat 2025:

Navratri 2025: 7 Delicious Vrat Dishes Made With Kuttu Ka Atta

Navratri 2025: Buckwheat or kuttu can be used to make many dishes. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu ki puri is one of the most popular vrat dishes made during Navratri. It pairs well with aloo sabzi as well as vrat-friendly curries. The puris are usually fried in ghee or oil, which gives them a rich aroma and a satisfying texture. They are considered filling and indulgent, making them a festive favourite among many.

Also Read: Navratri 2025: 7 Vrat Recipes You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Kuttu Ka Cheela

This savoury pancake-like delicacy is a lighter alternative to puris and parathas. The batter with a buckwheat flour base can be enhanced with grated vegetables suitable for vrat, such as bottle gourd or boiled potato. Cooked with minimal ghee, the cheela turns out crisp at the edges and soft on the inside. It's a wholesome option for a morning or evening meal during Navratri.

3. Kuttu Ke Pakode

Craving a crisp and comforting snack during your Navratri vrat? Try kuttu ke pakode. They are usually prepared by coating slices of potato or other vrat-friendly vegetables in a spiced buckwheat batter. These yummy pakoras are generally served with a vrat-special chutney.

4. Kuttu Paratha

Buckwheat paratha is a nourishing flatbread you must taste during Navratri. Kuttu ka atta alone can be difficult to roll. Thus, boiled potato is commonly used as a binder, ensuring soft and pliable dough. The parathas can be relished with curd or simple vrat sabzis. If you don't want to cook the accompanying dish at home, order it online.

5. Kuttu Tikki

Kuttu tikki is a vrat-friendly variation of the classic Indian snack. It is made by combining buckwheat flour with mashed potatoes and/or other veggies. It is flavoured with mild spices before being shallow-fried. The patties can be eaten with curd or vrat chutney. They can even be used as a filling for a roti/paratha roll.

6. Kuttu Dahi Bhalla

This Navratri recipe offers a refreshing twist on a beloved dish. Here, the bhallas are made from buckwheat flour, soaked in water and then mixed with smooth curd. Later, it is topped with a sprinkling of vrat-friendly spices and sometimes a touch of sweet chutney too. This cool treat balances tanginess and sweetness beautifully.





Also Read: 8 Guilt-Free Sweets For Navratri Fasting You Will Love

7. Kuttu Ka Halwa

If you're looking for a rich yet vrat-friendly dessert for Navratri, opt for kuttu ka halwa. It is made by cooking buckwheat flour in ghee and sweetening it with jaggery. The soft, melt-in-the-mouth halwa is usually topped with nuts and served warm. It is a great way to end a Navratri meal. If you want readymade vrat desserts, you can consider getting them via a food delivery app.





Which is your preferred Navratri vrat dish? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.