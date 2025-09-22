Navratri is not only a time of spiritual reflection but also an opportunity to consume nourishing food while fasting (vrat). During this festival, many households turn to vrat-friendly preparations that respect traditional rules while still offering variety. Among the most versatile ingredients for fasting is paneer. It is quite a popular food, thanks to its high protein content and its ability to absorb flavours with ease. From light appetisers to hearty curries, paneer is featured in different Navratri vrat recipes. It can easily be used along with other vrat staples like kuttu flour, singhara flour, potatoes, and makhana. Here are some dishes you can consider including in your vrat diet:

Navratri 2025 Vrat: 8 Paneer Dishes Suitable For Navratri Fasting

1. Paneer Tikka

This paneer tikka is a festive dish that respects fasting rules by using only permitted spices and ingredients. Paneer cubes are marinated in curd or hung yoghurt with spices such as red chilli powder, rock salt, and carom seeds. This is done to enhance the overall flavour without garlic or onions. After marination, the paneer is grilled or roasted until lightly charred outside while staying soft inside. The result is smoky, tangy, and satiating.





2. Paneer Makhana Curry

This curry combines the creamy texture of paneer with makhana (fox nut). The makhana are lightly roasted to deepen their flavour and then cooked in a mild gravy made using tomato, ginger, green chillies and vrat spices. Paneer adds richness and protein to this vrat recipe. The curry is ideal for a comforting lunch or dinner during Navratri. It pairs well with kuttu/singhara rotis, parathas and puris. If you want other makhana options but don't want to cook, browse dishes on a food delivery app.

3. Paneer Aloo Curry

Navratri vrat: Make a potato paneer curry during fasting. Photo Credit: iStock

This vrat-friendly curry offers a hearty combination of potato and paneer. The potatoes are diced and cooked until tender. The paneer cubes are gently simmered in a base made without onion or garlic. Spices are kept light to let the natural flavours shine through. This curry is flavourful and filling, making it perfect for lunch or dinner during the fast.

4. Vrat-Friendly Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer in Vrat style retains its deliciousness while meeting fasting restrictions. Paneer is simmered in a creamy sauce derived from pureed nuts (or seeds), tomato, and mild spices. Richness comes from the cream (or alternative like soaked nut paste) rather than butter. There is no onion or garlic in the base. The texture is velvety, and the taste is subtly sweet and aromatic.

5. Vratwale Paneer Rolls

These rolls make a delightful snack or light meal during Vat (fasting). Grated paneer is first mixed with boiled potato, chopped green herbs, permitted spices, and salt. The mixture is rolled with kuttu (buckwheat) or singhara (water chestnut) flour. The rolls are shallow-fried with minimal oil until crisp. Accompanied by vrat-friendly mint or coriander chutney, they add colour and flavour to the vrat menu.





6. Paneer-Stuffed Kuttu Paratha

Kuttu (buckwheat) flour provides the base for this paratha, which is stuffed with a mixture of crumbled paneer, boiled potato, and allowed spices. The dough is kneaded without wheat flour or other grains forbidden during fasts, then rolled and cooked on a hot tawa. These parathas are ideal for a Navratri fasting day where you want both energy and comfort. You can savour them with yoghurt. If you want other kuttu dishes for Navratri vrat, you can consider ordering them online.

7. Vrat Paneer Bhurji

This dish is a scrambled paneer preparation made without onion or garlic. It is instead flavoured with permitted ingredients like green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger, and rock salt. Paneer is lightly sauteed with chopped tomato until it becomes crumbly. The dish is light but protein-rich. Its simplicity and quick cooking time make it a reliable option for busy vrat days.

8. Paneer Pakoras

Pakoras are a classic snack. Choose the right ingredients and they can also be relished as fasting-friendly treats. Cube or slice paneer, dip in a batter made from kuttu (buckwheat) or singhara (water chestnut) flour, mixed with permitted spices like turmeric, ajwain or carom, mild chilli and rock salt. These pakoras make excellent tea-time snacks or starters during Navratri.





Wishing you a happy Navratri 2025!

