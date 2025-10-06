Sharad Purnima is a traditional Hindu festival that holds deep spiritual and cultural significance across India. Celebrated on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Ashwin, it marks the end of the monsoon and the arrival of the harvest season. The night is considered highly auspicious as the moon is said to shine with all sixteen of its phases, symbolising completeness, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Sharad Purnima 2025: Date, Timings

Also known as Kojagari Purnima or Raas Purnima in some regions, this year Sharad Purnima falls on Monday, October 6, 2025.





Sharad Purnima 2025 Date and Time

Moonrise: 5:27 PM





Purnima Tithi Begins: 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025





Purnima Tithi Ends: 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025





(Source: drikpanchang.com)





On this night, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and the Moon God, praying for prosperity, good health, and peace. It is believed that the moonlight on Sharad Purnima has healing properties as it is enriched with cooling and nourishing energy - often referred to as "amrit kiran" or the nectar of life.











The Tradition of Keeping Kheer Under the Moonlight

A key ritual of the festival involves preparing kheer (rice pudding) and placing it under the open sky between 10:37 PM and 12:09 AM to absorb the moon's soothing rays. The next morning, the kheer is consumed as prasad, believed to be charged with lunar energy and purity. Many devotees also observe a day-long fast, breaking it only after sighting the moon.

Significance of Fasting on Sharad Purnima

Fasting on this day is said to bring wealth, happiness, and spiritual growth. The word 'Kojagari' comes from "Ko Jagarti?" meaning "Who is awake?" - implying that Goddess Lakshmi blesses those who remain awake and worship through the night with wealth and prosperity.





This year, celebrate the divine energy of Sharad Purnima not just with traditional kheer, but with a few more comforting dishes that suit the festive and fasting spirit.

6 Classic Dishes To Prepare On Sharad Purnima 2025

1. Rice Kheer

A staple of Sharad Purnima celebrations, rice kheer is made by slow-cooking rice in full-cream milk with sugar, saffron, and cardamom until thick and creamy. Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios for extra flavour. Click here for recipe





Tip: Use jaggery instead of sugar for a healthier twist.

2. Sabudana Kheer

Perfect for those observing a fast, Sabudana Kheer (sago pudding) is light, cooling, and easy to digest. Simply simmer soaked sabudana in milk, sweeten with sugar, and flavour with cardamom and a pinch of saffron. Click here for recipe





Serving suggestion: Chill it before serving for a refreshing dessert.

3. Masala Doodh

Sharad Purnima nights can be slightly cool - and Masala Doodh makes the perfect warming drink. It's prepared by boiling milk with crushed nuts, cardamom, nutmeg, and a few strands of saffron. Rich in protein and calcium, it helps maintain energy during fasting. Click here for recipe





Health tip: Add a pinch of turmeric for immunity support.

4. Sabudana Khichdi

This popular fasting dish is made by tossing soaked sabudana with boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, and mild spices like cumin and green chillies. Light yet satisfying, it's ideal for a wholesome meal before or after your moonlight rituals. Click here for recipe





Tip: Drizzle with lemon juice for extra zing.

5. Basundi

A beloved dessert from Maharashtra and Gujarat, Basundi is thickened milk flavoured with saffron, sugar, and nuts. It has a creamy texture similar to rabdi and pairs wonderfully with puris or served chilled on its own. Click here for recipe





Festive twist: Add a few strands of kesar and rose petals for fragrance.





6. Doodh Poha





A simple yet soulful dish, Doodh Poha is prepared by soaking flattened rice (poha) in sweetened milk and garnishing with chopped dry fruits. It is often eaten cold and is considered symbolic of the simplicity and purity of the festival. Click for the recipe





Variation: Add a spoonful of jaggery or honey for natural sweetness.

As you bask under the silvery moonlight, enjoy these delicious dishes with your loved ones and embrace the serenity and prosperity this festival brings. Happy Sharad Purnima 2025!