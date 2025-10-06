On the night when the moon shines its brightest, many Indian terraces glimmer with bowls of milk and rice left under its light. This is Sharad Purnima, a festival where food, faith, and folklore come together beautifully. Falling on October 6, 2025, it marks the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin. The festival is also known as Kojagari Purnima or Raas Purnima, and it honours Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises prosperity and abundance.





Sharad Purnima also marks the arrival of autumn, when the air turns cool and the moon appears in all its sixteen phases. According to Hindu belief, the moonlight on this night is filled with nectar that nourishes both body and mind. This is why many people prepare rice kheer and place it under the moonlight, letting it absorb that divine glow before being shared with family the next morning.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Date And Time

Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on Monday, October 6, 2025.





Moonrise: 5:27 PM





Purnima Tithi Begins: 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025





Purnima Tithi Ends: 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025





Devotees often place bowls of freshly made kheer outside between 10:37 PM and 12:09 AM. The next morning, the kheer is eaten as prasad, believed to have absorbed the moon's energy and purity.











Significance Of Sharad Purnima Festival

Sharad Purnima is believed to be the only night of the year when the moon radiates with all its sixteen phases, known as kalas. In Hindu tradition, these represent completeness of human life - from physical strength to emotional balance. The moonlight on this night is said to carry cooling and healing properties that bring peace and wellness.





The festival is celebrated in different ways across India. In Bengal, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi by lighting lamps and offering sweets. In Gujarat, people pray to the Moon God for health and wealth. In Brij, the day is called Raas Purnima, marking Lord Krishna's Raas Leela. Despite regional differences, one ritual remains the same - preparing and sharing a bowl of rice kheer.

Why Kheer Is Made On Sharad Purnima

The tradition of preparing kheer on Sharad Purnima comes from the belief that moonlight has therapeutic benefits. When bowls of milk and rice are left out under the night sky, it is said they absorb the cooling, nourishing qualities of the moon. By morning, the kheer becomes symbolic of purity and wellness.





Families gather on rooftops, chatting softly as they place their bowls outside. It is a ritual that feels less like superstition and more like gratitude - for the changing season, for prosperity, and for the quiet beauty of the full moon.





If you plan to observe this ritual at home, this simple rice kheer recipe will help you celebrate the occasion in the most traditional way.

Classic Rice Kheer Recipe For Sharad Purnima

Ingredients:





5 cups full cream milk





1/4 cup rice (washed)





1/2 cup sugar





10-12 raisins





4 green cardamoms





10-12 almonds (blanched and shredded)





Method:





In a deep, heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk and rice to a boil.





Lower the flame and simmer, stirring occasionally until the rice softens and the milk thickens.





Add sugar, raisins, and cardamoms.





Stir until the sugar dissolves completely.





Transfer the mixture into a serving bowl and garnish with almonds.





Allow it to cool slightly before placing it outside between 10:37 PM and 12:09 AM.





The next morning, enjoy it warm or chilled as part of the Sharad Purnima ritual.

5 Regional Celebrations Of Sharad Purnima Across India

Sharad Purnima is celebrated differently across India, but every region ties the festival to prosperity, devotion, and the glow of the full moon. From Bengal's Lakshmi Puja to Gujarat's rooftop rituals, here is how various parts of the country mark the night - and the unique versions of kheer that come with it.

1. West Bengal: Lakshmi Puja And Sweet Offerings

In Bengal, Sharad Purnima coincides with Lakshmi Puja, a festival that fills homes with the scent of incense, ghee lamps, and freshly made sweets. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, seeking prosperity and peace. Families prepare a spread of rice kheer, sandesh, and puffed rice sweets that are offered to the goddess before being shared among loved ones.





Traditional Kheer:





Bengali-style Payesh - made with gobindobhog rice, thick milk, jaggery, and cardamom. The use of nolen gur (date palm jaggery) gives it a distinct caramel flavour and aroma.

2. Gujarat And Maharashtra: Moonlit Bhajans And Kheer Rituals

In Gujarat and Maharashtra, the night of Sharad Purnima is spent under the open sky. Devotees stay awake, sing bhajans, and place bowls of kheer outside under the moonlight. The belief is that the moon's rays on this night carry healing energy that turns the dish into nectar by morning.





Traditional Kheer:





Classic Rice Kheer - prepared with full cream milk, basmati rice, sugar, cardamom, and almonds. It is left under the moonlight between 10:37 PM and 12:09 AM, then eaten as prasad the next day.

3. Brij And Vrindavan: Raas Purnima Celebrations

In the Brij region and Vrindavan, the festival is celebrated as Raas Purnima, believed to mark Lord Krishna's divine dance (Raas Leela) with the Gopis. The air is filled with devotional songs, temple bells, and a sense of timeless festivity. Devotees prepare kheer and distribute it among visitors, symbolising joy and togetherness.





Traditional Kheer:





Makhan Mishri Kheer - a richer version that includes fresh white butter (makhan) and crushed mishri (rock sugar) along with rice and milk, offered as prasad in temples.

4. Odisha: Chaula Khiri Offered To The Moon

In Odisha, families prepare Chaula Khiri, a simple and fragrant version of kheer made with uncooked rice soaked in milk and sweetened with jaggery. It is kept outside overnight in earthen pots and consumed early in the morning. This ritual is said to bring calm and prosperity to the household.





Traditional Kheer:





Chaula Khiri - made by soaking raw rice in thickened milk, sweetened with jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom. It is lighter than regular kheer and slightly grainier in texture.

5. Bihar: Payas As An Offering Of Gratitude

In Bihar, the night of Sharad Purnima is observed quietly, with families preparing Payas, a local version of kheer made with full-fat milk and rice. It is kept in silver or clay bowls under the moonlight as a sign of gratitude and purity. The next morning, it is distributed among family and neighbours as a symbol of sharing blessings.





Traditional Kheer:





Bihari Payas - a thick, creamy kheer cooked slowly until the milk turns pale golden, flavoured with cardamom and topped with chopped dry fruits.

Happy Sharad Purnima 2025!