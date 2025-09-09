Navratri is a popular festival celebrated with great pomp across India. Although Navratri occurs four times a year, two of these - Chaitra Navratri (around March-April) and Sharad Navratri (around September-October) - hold special significance. This year, Sharad Navratri will begin on 22 September 2025. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga while observing fasts with devotion. Among these days, the eighth day, Ashtami, holds special importance. Also known as Maha Ashtami, it is the most significant day of Durga Puja, especially in Bengali culture. On this day, Sandhi Puja is performed, a ritual that takes place during the last few minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the early minutes of Navami Tithi.











Ashtami 2025: Date and Puja Timings

Maha Durga Ashtami is considered a key day during Navratri. This year, Ashtami will be observed as follows:





Durgashtami: Tuesday, 30 September 2025





Ashtami Tithi Begins: 04:31 PM on 29 September 2025





Ashtami Tithi Ends: 06:06 PM on 30 September 2025





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Maha Ashtami

Maha Ashtami is the most important day of Durga Puja, particularly in Bengali culture. It is a day of devotion, worship, and rituals that celebrate the Goddess's power. Key points to understand its significance:

Maha Ashtami honours Goddess Durga in her fiercest form to eliminate evil.

Sandhi Puja, performed at the junction of Ashtami and Navami Tithi, is highly auspicious.

Devotees believe worshipping on this day brings blessings, protection, and prosperity.

Across India, celebrations may vary, but the focus remains on devotion, ritual worship, and preparing bhog for the Goddess and young girls during Kanya Pujan.

Ashtami 2025: Why It Is So Special

Ashtami honours a younger avatar of Goddess Durga. The day is traditionally observed with Kanjak or Kanya Pujan. Important details include:

Young girls aged 2 to 10 are invited to homes and worshipped.

A special bhog thali is offered to the girls, typically including puri, chana, and halwa.

Small gifts, fruits, and nuts are also distributed along with the bhog.

Some families continue this ritual on the ninth day, Navami, performing Kanya Pujan in a similar way.

Tips for Preparing Ashtami Bhog Thali:

Preparing a bhog thali requires thought to balance taste, tradition, and presentation. Consider these practical points:

Arrange sweet and savoury items separately for easy serving.

Prepare dishes in advance to avoid last-minute stress.

Garnish halwa, kheer, and other dishes with dry fruits for texture and presentation.

Include protein-rich items like chana alongside carbohydrate-based foods such as puri or rice dishes.

Use fresh ingredients and clean utensils to maintain both taste and ritual purity.

Fasting and Dietary Guidelines for Ashtami 2025:

Many devotees observe fasts during Ashtami, which influences bhog preparation. Key guidelines include:

Foods allowed for fasting include fruits, milk, nuts, and vrat-friendly flours such as buckwheat or semolina.

Bhog dishes like Sooji Halwa, Kheer, and Aloo Curry can be adapted to meet fasting requirements.

Ensuring recipes comply with fasting rules allows the entire family, including those observing strict vrat, to enjoy the feast.

Ashtami 2025: 5 Classic Recipes For Ashtami Bhog

1. Sooji Halwa

Sooji halwa is a traditional sweet made by roasting semolina in ghee, adding sugar syrup, and garnishing with dry fruits like almonds and pistachios. This dish is a must-have for any bhog thali. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Kale Chane

Black chickpeas or kale chane are soaked overnight, pressure-cooked, and tossed with spices such as amchoor, coriander powder, red chilli, salt, and cumin. This simple yet flavoursome dish is loved by all. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Poori

Poori is a soft yet crispy deep-fried bread made by kneading a dough of wheat flour and semolina, rolling it into small circles, and frying them in hot oil. This dish pairs perfectly with other bhog items. Click here for the recipe.

4. Kheer

Kheer is a sweet dish prepared with rice, milk, sugar, and cardamom, finished with chopped dry fruits for added texture. It is a popular dessert to complete the Ashtami feast. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Aloo Curry

A simple potato curry is an ideal addition to the bhog thali. Made with cumin, tomato, and spices, this mild curry can be kept dry or prepared as a light gravy. It complements both puri and chana. Click here for the recipe.

Celebrate Ashtami With Devotion And Flavour

Ashtami is a festival that combines devotion with culinary tradition. Observing rituals and preparing bhog thali with care make the celebration meaningful. Key takeaways for the day include:





Preparing and serving a balanced bhog thali honours tradition and the Goddess.





Combining sweet and savoury dishes allows devotees and family members to enjoy the feast together.





Adapting dishes for fasting ensures everyone can participate in the celebration.





Observing rituals with devotion while enjoying classic recipes makes Ashtami and Navami 2025 special.

Happy Ashtami 2025!