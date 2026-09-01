Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, and devotees worship his child form, Laddu Gopal, with immense devotion. Among the many offerings prepared on this occasion, makhan mishri holds special significance. While Lord Krishna is traditionally offered Chhappan Bhog (56 food items), makhan mishri remains one of the most important offerings.





Also Read: Janmashtami Special: How To Make Dhaniya Panjiri In Just 10 Minutes

Why Is Makhan Mishri Offered To Lord Krishna?

Offering makhan mishri to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami is considered highly auspicious because it is believed to have been his favourite food. According to Hindu mythology, Mother Yashoda would churn fresh milk to make white butter and lovingly feed it to young Krishna. Stories of Krishna stealing butter from the homes of the Gopis earned him the affectionate name Makhanchor.

As a result, devotees offer makhan mishri to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami to seek his blessings. It is believed that this simple offering brings happiness, prosperity and fulfilment of wishes.





Also Read: What Is Chappan Bhog And Why Is It Offered To Lord Krishna On Janmashtami

How Is Makhan Mishri Prepared?

Makhan mishri is made using fresh, unsalted white butter mixed with crushed mishri (rock sugar crystals). The preparation is simple and can easily be made at home before offering it to Lord Krishna.





Ingredients

1 cup fresh cream or curd (yoghurt)

5-6 ice cubes

3-4 tbsp mishri (rock sugar crystals), crushed

Step-By-Step Recipe

If using fresh cream, add the chilled cream and ice cubes to a mixer jar.





If using yoghurt, add fresh yoghurt and ice cubes to the jar and blend for 1-2 minutes. The butter will separate and rise to the top, while the buttermilk will settle below.





Carefully collect the fresh white butter and place it in a bowl of cold water. This helps the butter set properly.





Transfer the butter to a serving bowl and gently mix in the crushed mishri. Be careful not to overmix, as the butter may start melting.





Your homemade makhan mishri is now ready to be offered as bhog to Lord Krishna.





Simple yet deeply symbolic, makhan mishri is one of the most cherished offerings made to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Preparing it at home adds a personal touch to the celebration and allows devotees to honour the beloved Makhanchor in a traditional way.