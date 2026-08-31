On Janmashtami, devotees offer Lord Krishna his favourite foods as bhog. Along with makhan mishri, coriander-based panjiri is also prepared and offered in many households. Made with whole coriander, ghee, dry fruits and sugar, this traditional prasad is considered an essential part of Janmashtami celebrations.





If you have always found it difficult or time-consuming to prepare coriander panjiri, here's an easy recipe that can be ready in just 10 minutes.

How To Make Coriander Panjiri In 10 Minutes

To prepare coriander panjiri as prasad, begin by cleaning the whole coriander seeds thoroughly. Let them dry in the sun for a while to remove any moisture. Chef Aarti Madan recently shared this quick Janmashtami-special coriander panjiri recipe on her Facebook account.

Also Read: What Is Chappan Bhog And Why Is It Offered To Lord Krishna On Janmashtami

Step-By-Step Recipe

Take 1 cup of whole coriander seeds and dry roast them in a pan. Transfer them to a plate and let them cool completely.





In the same pan, heat a little ghee and roast the almonds, cashews and makhanas until lightly golden.





Add melon seeds and grated coconut to a tablespoon of ghee and roast them briefly.





Once the roasted coriander has cooled, grind it into a fine powder.





Heat another tablespoon of ghee in the pan and roast the coriander powder for about 2 minutes.





Transfer the roasted coriander powder to a bowl and allow it to cool. Add boora (caster sugar), the roasted dry fruits and cardamom powder. Mix everything well.





Also Read: Healthy Rava Kesari Prasadam Without Sugar In Just 10 Minutes

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Boora is traditionally used in this panjiri recipe, but you can also use regular sugar or desi khand as an alternative.