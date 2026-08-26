Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and holds special significance for his devotees. In 2026, the festival will be observed on September 4. At midnight, devotees celebrate Krishna's birth with a special aarti and offer makhan mishri, panjiri, and panchamrit. One of the most important traditions associated with Janmashtami is the offering of Chappan Bhog, a grand spread of 56 food items prepared to honour and please Lord Krishna.

Story Behind Chappan Bhog

According to Hindu mythology, Mother Yashoda fed Lord Krishna eight times a day. Once, the people of Braj worshipped Govardhan Hill instead of Lord Indra. Angered by this, Indra sent torrential rains to flood Braj.





To protect the people, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger and held it aloft for seven days and seven nights. During this period, he neither ate nor drank anything. After the rains stopped on the eighth day, the people of Braj expressed their gratitude by offering him 56 different dishes.

Since then, the tradition of presenting Chappan Bhog during Janmashtami celebrations has been followed by devotees.





Also Read: How to Make Dhaniya Panjiri for Janmashtami: 9 Expert Tips

What Is Included In Chappan Bhog?

The 56 offerings generally include a variety of sweets, savoury snacks, fruits, dairy products, and other foods believed to be dear to Lord Krishna.





Sweets Rasgulla, rabdi, peda, laddu, jalebi, ghevar, mohanbhog, chandrakala, and makhan mishri.





Kheer and dairy products: milk, yoghurt, butter, rabdi, and other milk-based preparations.





Snacks And Main Dishes Puri, kachori, mathri, vada, dumplings, curry, rice, dal, and a variety of vegetable preparations.





Fruits And Dry Fruits Bananas, grapes, apples, mangoes, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins.





Other Offerings Pickles, chutneys, jams, paan, and betel nut.





Also Read: Nutritionist Lists 8 Reasons Why You Should Drink Panchamrit This Janmashtami

Can You Offer Something Simpler?

Preparing all 56 dishes may not be possible for everyone. If you are celebrating Janmashtami at home, you can simply offer makhan mishri, panchamrit, and panjiri to Lord Krishna with devotion. It is the faith and sincerity behind the offering that truly matters.





Happy Janmashtami 2026!