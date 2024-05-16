Cannot start your day without a satisfying breakfast? Love to treat yourself to indulgent breakfast foods? Want to explore the different culinary treasures Mumbai has to offer? We've got a list that will answer all these needs! Our compilation of some of the best breakfast spots in Mumbai promises unforgettable foodie experiences for everyone - whether you're a native or a tourist in the city. From traditional local dishes to sophisticated European plates, this list has recommendations for different moods and cravings.





Here Are The 10 Best Breakfast Spots In Mumbai For A Delicious Morning Feast:

1. Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, Dadar

If you're looking to try local breakfast delicacies, head to Prakash in Dadar for lip-smacking Maharashtrian food. This legendary food joint has been around for more than three decades and boasts a loyal foodie following. Signature offerings include vada pav, misal pav, sabudana vada and poha. Seating is limited, so plan accordingly!

Where: 9/10, Horizon Building, Gokhale Road, Dadar West, Mumbai.

Best Breakfast Spots In Mumbai: Dadar West has some great places for authentic Maharashtrian food. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ram Ashraya, Matunga

People in the city love to eat South Indian food for breakfast. One of the best spots to visit - that also opens around dawn - is Ram Ashrays in Matunga. The space is constantly bustling, rather noisy and free of adornments. But the impeccable taste and affordability of the food is what continues to attract people from all over. If you're not from the city, going here for breakfast will also give you an interesting glimpse at how many busy Mumbaikars start their day.

Where: Shop 3-6 ground floor, Jamnadas Mansion, Bazar, Laxmi Narayan Lane, Matunga (C.R.), Matunga East, Mumbai.

3. Cafe Madras, Matunga

Another great spot for popular South Indian eats is Cafe Madras. This heritage restaurant was established in 1940. You cannot go wrong with their pocket-friendly classics: idlis, dosas, vadas and upma. Wash it down with their famous filter coffee for a delicious caffeine boost in the morning. Like at Ramashray, if you want to eat like a local, this is the place to be.

Where: Ground Floor, Kamakshi Building, 391/B, Bhaudaji Rd, Matunga East, Mumbai.

Best Breakfast Spots In Mumbai: Matunga has lip-smacking South Indian food. (Stock image for representational purposes)

4. Kyani & Co., Marine Lines

Mumbai is well-known for its Irani cafes, and Kyani & Co. is one of them. The restaurant is over a century old and taking just a few steps inside will transport you back in time. The space is characterised by high ceilings, chequered tablecloths, wooden furniture and its unmissable location in a colonial-era building near the Metro Cinema Junction. Indulge in old-school Parsi and Irani dishes like Bun/Pav Maska, Bhurji, Akuri, puffs and more. A cup of Irani chai will complete the experience.

Where: Jer Mahal Estate, 657, Jagannath Shankar Seth Rd, opp. Metro Inox Theatre, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines, Mumbai.





5. Pizza By The Bay, Churchgate

Seeking breakfast with a view? Pizza By The Bay allows you to start your day feasting your eyes on the iconic Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive. The restaurant has a limited but wholesome breakfast menu featuring sandwiches, pancakes, eggs and more. There's a decent selection of juices and hot beverages to pair with your food. The main attraction remains the breathtaking (and largely unobstructed) view of the sea from your table.

Where: Soona Mahal, 143, Marine Dr, Churchgate, Mumbai.





6. Kuckeliku Breakfast House, Colaba







Planning to visit Colaba for shopping and/or sightseeing? You may want to start your day's trip with a meal at Kuckeliku Breakfast House. This cosy establishment is pet-friendly and exudes warmth. Keep an eye out for their Liege and Belgian waffles, alongside an array of egg preparations and yoghurt bowls. Didn't manage to reach Colaba in the morning? Don't worry. Kuckeliku Breakfast House's motto is that breakfast foods are the best, so they serve them all day!

Where: First Floor, Kamal Mansion, 4/25, Arthur Bunder Rd, near Radio Club, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.





7. Mag St., Colaba

Another wonderful spot for freshly baked breakfast indulgences is Mag St.. The morning menu includes a yummy range of omelettes, bagels, waffles, pancakes, healthy bowls and more. As for drinks, you won't be disappointed with their juices, smoothies, tea and homegrown coffee. The baked treats come from the brand's own Mag St. Bread company, which also supplies its goodies to the relatively new Mag St. restaurant in Bandra.

Where: Mag St., 4, Mandlik Rd, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.





8. Bombay Coffee House

If you're craving an English breakfast, check out Bombay Coffee House. This cafe has delectable options for non-vegetarians as well as vegetarians. Apart from eggs, waffles and pancakes, gorge on croissant sandwiches, burgers, rolls and much more. Of course, don't forget to fuel yourself with their signature coffee.

Where: Outlets in Bandra and Fort





9. The Nutcracker







The Nutcracker is a famous chain of all-day cafes and has four locations in the city. Their all-day breakfast offerings are varied and include delicious veg and egg preparations. However, note that there are no non-vegetarian options available here. Go for classics like Turkish Eggs or Avocado Toast or try experimental treats like Scrambled Egg Quesadillas and Cookie Dough Pancakes.

Where: Multiple locations - Kala Ghoda, Lower Parel, Bandra West and BKC.





10. Suzette

Suzette is widely considered to be one of the best spots for French delicacies in the city. It is best known for crepes and artisanal bread - the latter can be enjoyed as part of several breakfast delights. There are gluten-free and vegan choices too. Suzette prides itself on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to provide fresh and flavourful meals.

Where: Outlets in Nariman Point and Bandra











