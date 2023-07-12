Best Mumbai restaurants: Bandra West has so much to offer lovers of food, shopping, art and city history. It is an undeniable cultural hotspot frequented by Mumbaikars as well as visitors from other places. Bandra can be divided into several different localities, each with its own distinctive charm. Part of its sea-facing promenade, known as Carter Road, is one of the most popular choices for outings. And the adjoining region of Pali Hill is also always abuzz. If you go to these neighbourhoods often or are planning a visit to Bandra soon, check out some of the top places to eat there:

Here Are The 9 Best Restaurants And Cafes In Carter Road And Pali Hill, Bandra

1. Carter Road Social

This outlet of Social boasts some fantastic views of the Carter Road sea face. Go here for a quiet breakfast, a quick snack break, a leisurely meal or a cocktail evening. Social has innovative as well as classic dishes, with Indian, Mexican, Italian and fusion flavours. Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians will find something to enjoy.

Where: Plot 21, Gagangiri CHS Ltd, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Road, Union Park, Pali Hill.

2. Carter's Blue

If you're looking for a more conventional option for lunch or dinner, Carter's Blue won't let you down. It is known for its Lebanese, Mughlai and Indo-Chinese treats. Their shawarmas and rolls are especially not to be missed. It's a great place for a family meal. Carter's Blue is located near the corner of one of the lanes branching off from the main Carter Road promenade and thus easily accessible after your walk/drive along the coast.

Where: 3RCF+76J, Union Park, Pali Hill, Bandra (W).

3. Greenr Cafe







Coming to Pali Hill, Greenr Cafe has some amazing options for vegans and vegetarians. This minimalistic cafe is actually housed inside an old bungalow and offers visitors a comforting space to eat, interact and relax. This community-driven cafe has an expansive menu featuring starters, tacos, sushi, rolls, pizzas, pastas, plant-based desserts and much more. One can sip on sodas, teas, kombuchas, smoothies, and a variety of coffee-based drinks.

Where: 57/116, Drego House, Pali Naka, Dr Ambedkar Road, Bandra (W).

4. Smoke House Deli

If you want a cafe with non-vegetarian and classic options as well, head to Smoke House Deli. Go for a wholesome yet indulgent breakfast featuring Indian as well as foreign delicacies. Alternatively, you can enjoy all-time cafe favourites ranging from small plates and snacks to loaded burgers, pizzas, grilled delights, etc. The drinks menu has great alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic options.

Where: Madhu Milan Building, 33rd Road, Bandra (W).

5. Pali Village Cafe

This cafe has a cosy, rustic vibe that transports you to a different time and place. The menu has Italian and Continental treats, with other occasional cafe classics. One can feast on yummy appetisers, desserts, pastas and unique drinks. There's also an impressive set of non-vegetarian main course items.

Where: 10, Pali Mala Road, Adarsh Nagar, Bandra (W)

6. Veranda

This chic restaurant and bar specialises in Modern Indian cuisine. Expect Indian dishes with a hint of fusion in flavours, preparation and presentation. For instance, they have a guacamole sev puri, baby spinach and okra chaat, butter chicken poutine and other interesting creations. Tasty traditional options are also available, for when you're not in the mood for experimentation.

Where: 331, Doctor BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra (W)

7. Candies

One cannot talk about this neighbourhood of Bandra without mentioning Candies. This is one of the most iconic cafes in the area - favoured as a hang-out spot by the young and a nostalgic space for others. One can binge on a variety of baked goods, pizzas, sandwiches, mini meals, burgers, etc. Many also return again and again for their lip-smacking desserts. The cafe is known for its unique aesthetic, with colourful mosaics and old-school decor.

Where: 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra (W)

8. Seeds Of Life

Feeling health conscious but still want to eat out? Then Seeds of Life may prove to be a haven. This quaint cafe has a range of vegan and gluten-free treats, as well as other vegetarian delights. Choose from their delicious pastas, sandwiches, burgers, smoothie bowls and all-day breakfast items.

Where: Vora House, 30B, Pali Mala Road, Bandra (W)

9. Suzette Creperie And Cafe

Want some mouthwatering crepes and other French-inspired treats? Then you need to visit Suzette. Apart from its signature delicacy (which comes in many versions), there are also options for salads, sandwiches, juices and non-alcoholic drinks. The minimalist interiors only add to the overall charm of the place.

Where: Shop No. 14, Gasper Enclave, St John Street, Pali Naka, Bandra (W)





Have you visited any of these places before? Let us know in the comments.





