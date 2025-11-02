What was once a quiet Japanese ritual has now found its way into pastel cafés, handcrafted cups, and glossy social media feeds. Matcha, a finely ground Japanese green tea powder, is suddenly everywhere - whisked into creamy lattes, folded into buttery cookies, and churned into vegan ice creams. It is more than just a colour trend. And in a city like Kolkata, which constantly balances nostalgia with novelty, matcha has found its moment, as a symbol of calm indulgence, wellness, and artistry.
Kolkata's Growing Love for Matcha:
Globally, matcha has long been recognised as a wellness staple, packed with antioxidants and known for providing a gentle, sustained caffeine lift. But in Kolkata, its popularity stems from something deeper.
In the post-pandemic café renaissance, the city has redefined how it drinks, eats, and socialises. Cafés are no longer just pit stops for coffee; they have become extensions of lifestyle - places to unwind, create, and connect. The demand for cleaner ingredients, mindful dining, and aesthetic experiences has naturally brought matcha into focus.
This green elixir fits perfectly into Kolkata's evolving palate, offering both visual appeal and health benefits in every sip.
Where To Drink Matcha In Kolkata: 10 Must-Visit Cafés
1. Boma Asian Bakery, Park Street
A pastel-toned escape tucked near Blue Poppy, Boma Asian Bakery combines Japanese minimalism with Kolkata's creative flair. Founded during the lockdown, it quickly became the city's go-to destination for exquisite Asian-inspired desserts.
Its matcha boba is creamy with just the right chew, the Swiss rolls are feather-light, and the mooncakes, a rare find in the city, are almost too pretty to eat.
- What to try: Matcha boba, Swiss rolls, mooncakes, assorted éclairs
- Vibe: Quirky, pastel, and picture-perfect
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 600 for two
2. The Daily, Kalighat
At The Daily, sustainability is a lifestyle, not a label. With its neon flamingo couches, hand-painted walls, and calming colour palette, this café radiates mindful comfort.
The ceremonial-grade matcha latte, available hot or iced, is served in handmade pottery sourced from local artisans, creating a beautiful balance of craft and consciousness.
- What to try: Hot and cold Matcha Latte
- Vibe: Earthy, sustainable, and artsy
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 1,100 for two
3. The Buttercream Co., Bhowanipur
Tucked away in Paddapukur Lane, The Buttercream Co. is a minimalist dessert studio that prizes flavour and finesse. Famous for its egg-free bakes, it offers one of the best matcha white chocolate cookies in the city - soft, chewy, and perfectly balanced. The handmade matcha ice cream is another delight, ideal for Kolkata's warm afternoons.
- What to try: Matcha white chocolate cookie, matcha ice cream
- Vibe: Homely, minimal, and intimate
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 150 onwards
4. 8th Day Café & Bakery, Southern Avenue
A community favourite, 8th Day Café & Bakery is synonymous with relaxed brunches and friendly chatter. Alongside its signature coffees, the café's seasonal matcha latte is smooth and comforting, best paired with its soft matcha cupcakes.
- What to try: Matcha latte, matcha cupcakes
- Vibe: Warm, friendly, and ideal for solo reading
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 700 for two
5. Minus 30, New Alipore
For those who speak the language of ice cream, Minus 30 offers a guilt-free indulgence. Its Green Tea Matcha Vegan Ice Cream is creamy, refreshing, and entirely plant-based - proof that dessert can be both delicious and conscious.
- What to try: Green Tea Matcha Vegan Ice Cream
- Vibe: Sleek, health-conscious, and minimal
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 250 onwards
6. Burma Burma, Park Street
Colourful, contemporary, and full of flavour, Burma Burma introduces a playful twist to matcha. The Berry Matcha Bubble Tea, a mix of raspberry purée, milk, and matcha topped with tapioca pearls, is as photogenic as it is indulgent.
- What to try: Berry Matcha Bubble Tea
- Vibe: Burmese chic with a modern touch
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 380 + taxes
7. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Quest Mall
Conveniently located inside Quest Mall, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is perfect for a mid-shopping recharge. Its Perfect Matcha-a, a rich, creamy drink topped with whipped cream and cookie crumble, lives up to its name.
- What to try: Perfect Matcha-a
- Vibe: Casual, mall-friendly, and relaxing
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 325-Rs. 375
8. Cafe 82, Multiple Locations
With its bold interiors and youthful energy, Cafe 82 has become a go-to for experimental drinks. The Strawberry Matcha Latte offers a layered mix of earthy matcha and bright berry sweetness, perfect for Kolkata's humid days.
- What to try: Strawberry Matcha Latte
- Vibe: Vibrant, social, and Gen-Z-friendly
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 300-Rs. 400 approx.
9. Starbucks, All Outlets
While not exclusive to Kolkata, Starbucks deserves mention for its unique Mango Matcha Pastry. This tropical mousse cake, layered with matcha vanilla sponge, pairs beautifully with a classic matcha latte for a light, cheerful treat.
- What to try: Mango Matcha Pastry
- Vibe: Familiar, consistent, and easily accessible
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 320
10. The Red Bari, Kalighat
If quiet cafés and meaningful conversations are your preference, The Red Bari is ideal. With its rustic interiors and community-driven charm, it serves frothy matcha lattes made with oat or almond milk, catering thoughtfully to vegan and lactose-free guests.
- What to try: Hot Matcha Latte (with almond or oat milk)
- Vibe: Rustic, intimate, and creative
- Pocket pinch: Rs. 290
In a city long defined by its love for cha and mishti, the whisked calm of matcha now signals a new wave of balance, creativity, and self-care. The rise of matcha cafés in Kolkata reflects a shift towards mindful indulgence and global curiosity. So plan your trail and let the city surprise you, one vibrant cup at a time.
