Matcha has been a part of Japanese culture for centuries. It was traditionally used in tea ceremonies as a symbol of mindfulness, purity, and respect. But today, this ancient green powder has found a whole new audience. From lattes and smoothies to skincare and desserts, matcha is everywhere. It has made its spot in the menus of the trendy cafes in your city and wellness blogs across the globe as well for all the right reasons. So, what's behind the buzz? It is an excellent nutritional profile. This green powdered drink is packed with catechins, especially EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), known for its disease-fighting properties. It also contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calm alertness, making matcha popular among those looking to cut back on coffee without sacrificing focus.





Whether you are sipping it for energy, glowing skin, or a metabolism boost, matcha has proven itself to be more than just a wellness fad. So, what exactly makes matcha a superfood? Let's break it down.





What Is Matcha? How Is It Different From Green Tea?

Matcha is a type of green tea, but it is far from the regular one. Made from the same plant as regular green tea (Camellia sinensis), matcha stands out because of how it is grown, processed, and consumed.





Unlike traditional green tea, where the leaves are steeped in hot water and then discarded, matcha is consumed in powdered form, meaning you ingest the entire leaf. This gives you a much higher dose of nutrients, antioxidants, and flavour in every sip.





What makes matcha even more special is how it is grown. The tea plants are shade-grown for about three weeks before harvest, which boosts their chlorophyll levels and increases the production of L-theanine and catechins-powerful antioxidants. This process gives matcha its vibrant green colour and its signature taste. According to Harvard Medical School, it is smooth, slightly sweet, and umami-rich, without the bitterness often found in other green teas.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Does Matcha Have Caffeine?

Yes, it does. In fact, matcha typically contains more caffeine than regular green tea, but less than coffee. Since you consume the entire tea leaf in powdered form, matcha delivers a more concentrated dose of caffeine along with a host of other nutrients.





Here is a quick caffeine comparison for an 8-ounce (about 240 ml) cup of each beverage, as outlined by Harvard Health Publishing:

Green Tea: 23-49 mg of caffeine

Matcha: 38-89 mg of caffeine

Coffee: 100-120 mg of caffeine

What makes matcha unique is how it balances caffeine with L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calmness and focus. This combination gives you a steady, jitter-free energy boost, unlike the quick spike often associated with coffee. That being said, moderation is key. Experts suggest that one to two cups a day is generally safe and beneficial for most people.

What Makes Matcha A Superfood? 6 Health Benefits

1. Rich In Antioxidants:

Matcha is loaded with catechins, a class of antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce cell damage. A study, published in the journal Current Research in Food Science, found that matcha contains up to 137 times more EGCG than regular green tea.

2. Boosts Brain Function:

Thanks to its unique combo of caffeine and L-theanine, matcha can enhance memory, attention, and reaction time, without the jitters of coffee, reports Harvard Medical School.

3. Supports Heart Health:

Catechins in matcha may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Aids Weight Management:

Matcha may help increase metabolism and fat burning, especially during exercise. A study in the journal Phytotherapy Research stated that together with dietary measures and exercise, taking up to 500 mg per day of matcha for 12 weeks might reduce body mass index.

5. Detoxifies Naturally:

The high chlorophyll content in matcha may help detoxify the body by removing heavy metals and harmful chemicals.

6. Improves Skin Health:

Matcha's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can help reduce acne, calm redness, and promote glowing skin.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Add Matcha To Your Diet?

1. Matcha Latte:

Blend the powder with milk and a touch of honey or other forms of sweetener.

2. Smoothies:

Love smoothies for breakfast? Add a teaspoon of the green powder to your morning blend and enhance its goodness.

3. Baking:

You can also add the powder to the batter for muffins, pancakes, or cookies.

The Takeaway: The Green Goodness Of Matcha

Whether you are looking to boost your energy, sharpen your focus, or simply enjoy a calming morning ritual, matcha might just be the superfood your routine is missing. Go ahead, add it to your regimen and enjoy its many benefits. Just remember, quality and quantity matter. Choose high-grade matcha and keep your intake moderate to make the most of this vibrant green powerhouse.