Move over cappuccinos and cold brews. Hyderabad's cafe scene is having a green revolution, and it is called matcha. This finely ground Japanese green tea powder, known for its vibrant colour and earthy flavour, has gone from niche wellness trend to mainstream cafe staple. Packed with antioxidants and L-theanine, matcha offers a calm energy boost and a host of health benefits. Hyderabad's warm climate, booming cafe culture, and growing wellness-conscious crowd make it the perfect city for matcha to thrive. From minimalist Zen-inspired hideouts to boho-chic rooftops, cafes across Jubilee Hills, Kondapur, and Banjara Hills are serving matcha lattes, mango matcha coolers, chia puddings, and even matcha affogatos.





Whether you are a seasoned matcha lover or just curious to try something new, we have listed some of the best matcha cafes in Hyderabad for you to sip your way through the city's most flavourful and Instagram-worthy green tea experiences. You can also find them on your favourite food delivery app.

Why Is Matcha So Popular Right Now?

Matcha's rise to fame is not just about its vibrant green hue. It is a perfect storm of wellness, aesthetics, and global influence. Here is why this Japanese green tea powder has become a cafe essential in Hyderabad and beyond:

1. Health Halo

Matcha is rich in antioxidants, especially EGCG, which helps boost metabolism, support heart health, and fight inflammation. It also contains L-theanine, which promotes calm focus, making it a gentler alternative to coffee. With more people prioritising clean energy and mindful consumption, matcha fits right in.

2. Global Meets Local

Thanks to K-pop, Japanese minimalism, and global cafe trends, matcha has become a cultural icon. Hyderabad cafés are now blending it with local flavours - think mango matcha, jaggery matcha, and coconut-infused matcha coolers - making it more relatable to Indian palates.

3. Instagram-Worthy Appeal

Matcha's bright green colour pops on camera, whether it is a frothy latte or a layered cooler. With social media driving food trends, matcha's aesthetic appeal has made it a favourite among influencers and cafe-goers.

4. Cafe Culture And Conscious Choices

Hyderabad's cafe boom is driven by a young, wellness-aware crowd. Matcha is often seen as a "clean" drink, which is low in sugar, dairy-optional, and plant-based friendly. It aligns with the demand for vegan, gluten-free, and functional beverages.

5. Versatility On The Menu

Cafes are using it in everything from lattes and lemonades to chia puddings, affogatos, and even baked goods. Its adaptability makes it a creative playground for baristas and chefs.





Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top 7 Matcha Cafes In Hyderabad:

1. True Black Speciality Coffee - Minimalist Matcha Magic

Located in Jubilee Hills, True Black is a favourite among matcha enthusiasts. Their cold matcha latte, made with Kyoto-sourced matcha and Kerala vanilla pods, is creamy and refreshing. The barista at the café says, "We try to offer drinks that are both energising and calming."

Timings: 7 AM - 11 PM

Price: Rs. 280 onwards

Vibe: Minimalist, artsy, and caffeine-forward

2. Cafe Ikigai - Zen-Inspired Matcha Retreat

Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of "ikigai", this Kondapur cafe offers a peaceful escape. Their hot matcha latte is made with authentic Japanese matcha and served in a serene setting.

Timings: 9:30 AM - 11 PM

Price: Rs. 219

Vibe: Zen, artistic, and introspective

3. Cove Speciality Coffee - Tropical Coco Matcha Twist

Cove's coco matcha, a blend of matcha, coconut creme, and berries, is a bold, tropical twist. The café's sleek interiors and experimental menu make it a must-visit.

Timings: 9 AM - 12 AM

Price: Rs. 330

Vibe: Modern, vibrant, and creative

4. Madikeri Craft Coffee - Rustic Matcha Love

Madikeri's matcha love is a chilled, creamy drink ideal for Hyderabad's heat. With rustic interiors and a Mediterranean-inspired menu, this cafe is a hidden gem.

Timings: 8 AM - 11 PM

Price: Rs. 279 onwards

Vibe: Earthy, cozy, and flavourful

5. Karafa Coffee - Seasonal Mango Matcha Delight

Karafa's mango matcha blends fresh mango puree with matcha and milk, creating a dessert-like drink that's both indulgent and refreshing.

Timings: 7 AM - 11 PM

Price: Rs. 350 onwards

Vibe: Sunny, sweet, and summery

6. Brewtique - Matchacinno And White Chocolate Matcha

Brewtique's matchacinno - matcha with a shot of espresso - is bold and energising. You can also try their white chocolate matcha latte or fruity add-ons like yuzu and passion fruit.

Timings: 6 AM - 11 PM

Price: Rs. 329 onwards

Vibe: Chic, caffeinated, and experimental

7. Lillies - The Boho Cafe With Matcha Chia Pudding

Lillies offers a full matcha experience - from Mango Matcha and Matcha Lemonade to Matcha Chia Pudding with coconut milk and granola. The rooftop seating and boho decor make it a must-visit.

Timings: 9:30 AM - 1 AM

Price: Rs. 299 onwards

Vibe: Boho, breezy, and indulgent

Bonus (Because 7 Just Isn't Enough!):

Kohe, Jubilee Hills: Try the matcha mango affogato or iced matcha-almond latte with jaggery syrup.

Try the matcha mango affogato or iced matcha-almond latte with jaggery syrup. Roast CCX, Banjara Hills: Their coconut water with matcha cloud is a fusion masterpiece.

Their coconut water with matcha cloud is a fusion masterpiece. Grano, Jubilee Hills: Offers dark hot chocolate matcha and white chocolate matcha for cozy evenings.

The Final Sip:

Hyderabad's matcha scene is vibrant, creative, and growing fast. Whether you are sipping it for the health kick, the flavour, or the Instagram aesthetic, these cafes offer something for every kind of matcha lover.





So if you are in Hyderabad, try any of these matcha spots and share your experience with us in the comments below. And if you feel too lazy to step out, order it online and enjoy while watching a new movie or web-series.





