Matcha may be hailed as the drink of the moment, but if the internet has taught us anything, it's that not everyone's taste buds are on board. From viral rants to celebrity eye-rolls, this trending beverage has sparked some of the funniest and most relatable content online in recent months. Love it or loathe it, the drink has clearly moved beyond wellness blogs and into meme territory. We rounded up some of the funniest viral posts and reactions from the recent past you might have missed.

Here Are 5 Funny Viral Posts About Matcha That Left Social Media Abuzz

1. No Matcha Drinkers Permitted At This German Roastery

A cafe in Germany has gone viral for a rather unusual stance: it openly declares "no matcha lovers allowed." The specialty roastery insists it's a coffee-only space, prompting both outrage and amusement online. While coffee purists are cheering, matcha fans are shaking their heads at the shade. Social media has turned the ban into a playful debate about drink loyalties. The cafe's unapologetic "coffee snob" vibe has sparked memes, jokes, and even mock boycotts. Read more here.





2. A Candid Matcha Review You Might Relate To

A hilarious video of a woman reviewing matcha has the internet in splits. Her exaggerated expressions and commentary captured how baffling the earthy taste of matcha can feel to first-timers. Instead of the expected notes of health and zen, she described the drink with comic disgust. Viewers instantly connected with her brutally honest, almost theatrical delivery. Watch the complete viral video here.





3. Funny Sketch About Desi Mom's Take On Matcha

A viral sketch captured an Indian mother's baffled reaction when her daughter tells her she's ordering matcha. Rather than sampling the drink, the mother repeatedly misunderstands the word. At one point, she mixes up "matcha" with "machli" (fish), which sets the comic tone. She then mocks the bamboo whisk used to prepare matcha by likening it to an Indian broom ("jhadu") and scoffs at the idea of paying too much money for it. When the price is mentioned, she jokes that if her daughter orders it anyway she'll get a "tamacha" (slap) and says she might as well mix mehendi (henna) powder into a paste instead. The exchange neatly highlighted the cultural and generational gap between trendy drinks and everyday Indian tastes. Click here for the full story.





4. Vidya Balan Is Not A Matcha Fan

Even Bollywood couldn't resist weighing in on the green drink craze. When actress Vidya Balan was introduced to matcha, her wide-eyed disbelief stole the show. Her immediate response: "No way, how can you drink matcha?" Fans loved how unfiltered she was, especially in a world where celebrities often politely endorse every trend. Regardless, Vidya's take gave the trend a much-needed reality check. Sometimes, stars are just like us (confused by matcha's popularity). Read more here.





5. Matcha Brush = Shaving Cream Brush?

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua shared a funny reel poking fun at the matcha craze, turning a trendy drink into a source of comedy. He jokes about the powder's strong, unusual taste and exaggerates how trying "authentic" matcha in Japan ruined his mood instead of calming him. The most memorable part compares the bamboo whisk to a shaving cream brush. He imagines Delhi menus soon offering matcha momos and matcha tikka, highlighting how far the trend has spread. The reel struck a chord online. Watch it here.





What are your thoughts on matcha? Do you enjoy it or dislike it? Let us know in the comments below.



