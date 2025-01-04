Delhi's winter, with its crisp air and warm sunshine, creates the perfect setting for a delightful brunch. And what better way to enjoy this weather than in a beautiful garden cafe, surrounded by lush greenery and basking in the gentle warmth combined with good food? Delhi NCR boasts a plethora of such charming spots, offering delectable food and serene ambience. Here are ten garden cafes that are absolutely perfect for a winter brunch:

Here Are 10 Garden Cafes And Restaurants In Delhi-NCR For Winter Brunch:

1. Olive Bar & Kitchen:

A classic favorite, Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mehrauli exudes a Mediterranean charm with its white walls, pebbled pathways, and a canopy of trees. Their brunch menu is a delightful mix of European and Mediterranean cuisine, with options like Eggs Benedict, pancakes, and wood-fired pizzas. The sun-drenched courtyard is ideal for a leisurely winter brunch.

Where: Mile 6, One Style, 8, Kalka Das Marg, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi

2. Diggin:

With multiple locations across Delhi, Diggin has become synonymous with a cosy ambience and delicious food. Their garden areas are adorned with fairy lights, colourful flowers, and comfortable seating, creating a whimsical and inviting atmosphere. Their menu offers a wide range of options, from pasta and sandwiches to burgers and salads, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Where: Multiple Locations

3. Chica

Nestled amidst the vibrant One Golden Mile compound, this restaurant offers a truly unique dining experience. The serene surroundings, with colourful flowers and lush greenery, create a tranquil escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Their multi-cuisine menu features Indian. Italian and European dishes, with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Where: One Golden Mile, Bloack A, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi

4. Fio Cookhouse & Bar:

Fio offers a picturesque setting for a winter brunch. The restaurant's outdoor area is surrounded by lush greenery, water bodies, and art installations, creating a serene and beautiful ambience. Their menu features Italian and European cuisine, with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Where: R-1, MRTS, Epicuria Mall Nehru Place Metro Station, New Delhi



5. The Grammar Room:

Located in Mehrauli, The Grammar Room offers a sophisticated and elegant setting for a winter brunch. Their outdoor area is a beautiful space with comfortable seating and stunning views of the greens. Their menu features European cuisine with a modern twist.

Where: One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi





6. Sevilla:

This Spanish restaurant in Claridges Hotel offers a luxurious and romantic setting for a special occasion brunch. Their outdoor area is a beautiful courtyard with a fountain and lush greenery. Their menu features authentic Spanish cuisine, with a focus on tapas and paella.

Where: The Claridges, Hotel 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, New Delhi

7. Olly - Olive's All Day Cafe & Bar:

Located in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Olly offers a relaxed and casual setting for a weekend brunch. Their outdoor area is a spacious and comfortable space with a lively atmosphere. Their menu features a variety of international dishes, with a focus on comfort food.

Where: CyberHub, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

8. Under The Neem

Located in Gurugram, Under The Neem offers Continental, North Indian, and Italian delicacies in a vibrant, cosy ambience. The garden seating area is charming, featuring swings and khaats adorned with colourful cushions-perfect for a serene outdoor meal.

Where: Karma Chalets, Sector 80, Gurgaon

9. Rustique - Cafe & Bar

Set within Essex Farms, Rustique is a dreamy spot for a romantic coffee date. Soft lighting, delicious mocha, and thin-crust pizzas add to its charm. Their adorable table-spacing concept with teddy bears enhances the cosy vibe.

Where: Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

10. Fabcafe by the Lake

Nestled in Sunder Nursery, this cafe boasts stunning views of the lake and heritage park. With a menu featuring elevated Indian fusion dishes and vegan options, Fabcafe offers a wholesome dining experience amidst nature.

Where: Sunder Nursery, Delhi' Heritage Park, Sundar Nagar, New Delhi



