Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and the excitement is building up. As we prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, one thing is certain - Modak is a must-have offering. But have you ever tried making Puran Poli Modak, a traditional Maharashtrian twist on this classic dessert? This delightful treat combines the richness of sweetened gram flour filling with the softness of steamed rice flour dumplings. As we count down to the festivities, let's get cooking with a simple recipe to make Puran Poli Modak at home. The recipe was shared by Master Chef Natasha Gandhi on her official Instagram page.

What Makes Puran Poli Modak A Must-Try?

Puran poli modak is a must-try for its delightful texture and taste. The soft, fluffy rice flour dough wraps around a rich, sweet and nutty chana dal filling, creating a perfect harmony of flavours and textures that will leave you craving for more.

What Is The Significance Of Modak In Ganesh Chaturthi?

Modak is considered a favourite sweet dish of Lord Ganesha, and offering it to him during Ganesh Chaturthi is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Devotees often prepare modak with great care and attention, offering it to Lord Ganesha with prayers and bhajans. The act of offering modak is a symbol of devotion, gratitude, and humility, and is an integral part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.





What Is The Traditional Way Of Making Puran Poli?

The traditional way of making Puran Poli involves a labour-intensive process that requires skill and patience. To make Puran Poli, you need to first prepare the filling, known as "puran," by cooking chana dal with jaggery and spices. The puran is then cooled and used to fill the dough made from wheat flour. The dough is rolled out into thin circles, filled with the puran, and then sealed and rolled out again into a thin layer. The Puran Poli is then cooked on a griddle with ghee until it's golden brown and crispy.

What Is The Significance Of Puran Poli During Ganesh Chaturthi?

Puran Poli holds significant cultural and spiritual importance during Ganesh Chaturthi. In many parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, Puran Poli is considered a favourite dish of Lord Ganesha and is offered to him as a prasad during the festival. The sweet dish is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and happiness, and is often served to guests and family members during the celebrations.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Puran Poli Modak?

Puran poli modak is made from wholesome ingredients like chana dal and jaggery, which provide a good source of fibre, protein and carbohydrates. However, it's high in calories and sugar, so moderation is key.

Can You Make Puran Poli Modak Ahead Of Time?

Yes, you can make Puran Poli Modak ahead of time and store them in an airtight container for a few days. However, it's best to consume them fresh for optimal flavour and texture. To keep them fresh, store them in a cool, dry place or refrigerate them to prolong their shelf life. If refrigerated, let them come to room temperature before serving to enjoy the best taste and texture.

How To Make Puran Poli Modaks | Modak Recipes

1. Prepare The Rice Peda

To make the rice peda, start by roasting rice flour in a pan for a few minutes. Next, melt cane sugar with water in a pan. Then, add the roasted rice flour to the melted cane sugar mixture and mix well. If needed, add more water to achieve a smooth dough. Transfer the mixture to a plate and add a mixture of milk and saffron, along with ghee. Knead the mixture into a smooth dough and set it aside.

2. Prepare The Puran

To make the puran, soak chana dal and pressure cook it with turmeric and water until it's fully cooked. Then, mash the cooked chana dal in a pan and add jaggery, grated nutmeg. Mix well.

3. Assemble The Modak

To assemble the modak, take a modak mould and line it with the rice peda mixture. Fill the mould with the puran mixture and press the rice peda mixture firmly. Demould the modak carefully.





So, go ahead and indulge in the sweetness of puran poli modak! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!