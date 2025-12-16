India's culinary landscape dazzled throughout 2025, with standout restaurants reshaping the way we experience food. From Mumbai's avant-garde tasting menus to mountain escape kitchens and vibrant fusion dishes, this year has seen chefs embrace sustainability, storytelling and tradition with flair. Whether you're drawn to immersive dining at a chef's counter or a refined farm-to-table feast, these restaurants stand out amongst the country's gastronomic elite. With global recognition, inventive techniques, and a renewed focus on regional heritage, these dining destinations are part of not just the top restaurants for 2025 but also have a bold vision for the future.

Here Are 10 Of The Best Restaurants In India In 2025:

1. Masque, Mumbai

Voted Best Restaurant in India according to La Liste and ranked 19th on Asia's 50 Best, Masque transformed a former textile mill into a place of culinary innovation. Masque offers a ten-course tasting menu by head chef Varun Totlani. Dishes like sunchoke curry and dosa with koji balance tradition with experimentation. It is one of India's most forward-thinking fine-dining restaurants, with the reinvention of classic dishes.

2. Indian Accent, New Delhi

Long a darling of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (currently ranked #46), Indian Accent under Chef Shantanu Mehrotra continues to redefine Indian fare. Signature delights like blue cheese naan and meetha achaar pork ribs showcase global techniques woven into Indian tradition, making it a consistently compelling destination.

3. Naar, Kasauli

Naar is India's pioneering destination-dining restaurant, set in the Himalayan foothills. Chef Prateek Sadhu celebrates mountain terroir with exclusive tasting menus featuring smoked yak cheese and seasonal produce. Recognised by Asia's 50 Best and Time's World's Greatest Places 2024, it offers a dining experience that's both adventurous and deeply rooted.

4. FarmLore, Bengaluru

A working 37-acre farm underpins FarmLore, winner of the "One to Watch" award from Asia's 50 Best 2025. Chef Johnson Ebenezer's cuisine evolves daily, with menus featuring foraged red ants and solar-powered hydroponic vegetables. Just 18 seats ensure an intimate, immersive and unforgettable farm-to-fork experience.

5. The Table, Mumbai

The Table introduced Mumbai to the farm-to-table concept with its Alibag farm supplying heirloom produce. Led by Chef Will Aghajanian, it champions seasonal, globally inspired cuisine and was awarded NDTV Food's "Best Farm-to-Fork" Restaurant in 2025.

6. Dum Pukht, New Delhi

Nestled in ITC Maurya, Dum Pukht specialises in regal Awadhi slow-cooked cuisine. With Kakori kebabs, biryanis sealed in handis, and Master Chef Gulam Qureshi at the helm, its plush, traditional setting evokes the richness of royal Indian culinary heritage.

7. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

A pioneer of modern Indian fusion, The Bombay Canteen delights with a playful and inventive food and cocktails menu. The vast interiors are inspired by Mumbai's heritage bungalows with stone walls, stained glass windows, and high ceilings. Its lively atmosphere and a spot on Asia's 50 Best (ranked 91st) confirm its place as a vibrant, engaging dining destination.

8. Avartana, Chennai

Chennai's Avartana, located within ITC Grand Chola, modernises South Indian flavours across multi-course tasting menus - Anika, Maya, Bela, Jiaa, and Tara. Ranked as India's top fine-dining and #44 in Asia's 50 Best, its innovative approach and award-winning presentation redefine regional cuisine.

9. Sienna Calcutta, Kolkata

Sienna Calcutta fuses Bengali soul with contemporary style in a three-storey cafe-cum-artisan boutique. Featured in Conde Nast India's 2025 Top Restaurant Awards, it blends well-crafted fusion dishes with thoughtfully curated arts and crafts.

10. Papa's, Mumbai

This exclusive 12-seat chef-counter in Bandra delivers an immersive, intimate 13-course tasting menu. A tribute to the late Floyd Cardoz, Papa's serves inventive dishes - wild rabbit shawarma, lamb Wellington - whilst chef Hussain Shahzad interacts directly with guests. Named one of TIME's World's Greatest Places 2025, its reservations vanish within seconds.





These 10 restaurants, among several other special dining destinations, capture the spirit of India's 2025 food scene - bold innovation, regional revival, sustainable sourcing, and immersive hospitality.