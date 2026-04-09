Poha is a popular breakfast dish prepared in many Indian households. Although it is a traditional Maharashtrian recipe, it is enjoyed across several states in the country. Due to its popularity, Poha is cooked in many different ways. Poha is a light and wholesome breakfast that can be prepared in just a few minutes. Thanks to its low-calorie and high-fibre content, it is considered a good option for those trying to lose weight. It is easy on the stomach, keeps you feeling full for longer, and helps support metabolism. Usually, a generous amount of vegetables is added to improve both flavour and nutrition.





You can make this much-loved breakfast even healthier by adding eggs. This simple twist boosts the protein content and turns Poha into a more balanced and filling meal.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Maharashtrian Kanda Poha At Home (Watch Recipe Video)

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Egg Poha Special?

Eggs are an excellent source of protein. Adding them to a basic Poha recipe helps create a nutritious and satisfying breakfast. The high protein content keeps you full for a longer time, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods between meals and supporting weight loss.





To make Egg Poha, start with a simple tempering (tadka) of mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and tomatoes. Crack the eggs directly into the pan and scramble them well. Add spices, followed by soaked Poha, and mix everything together. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and finely chopped green chillies. Egg Poha is ready in just 15 minutes, making it an ideal breakfast choice on busy mornings.





Also Read: High-Protein Diet Recipe: Learn How To Make Quinoa Poha At Home For Weight Loss

How To Make Protein-Packed Egg Poha

Ingredients

2 Eggs

1 cup Poha (flattened rice), soaked

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Tomato, finely chopped

2 Green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp Oil or ghee

7-8 Curry leaves

1/2 tsp Mustard seeds

1/2 tsp Turmeric

1/2 tsp Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

2 tbsp Lemon juice

Step-by-Step Recipe To Make Egg Poha At Home

Soak The Poha





Take the Poha in a bowl and rinse it under running water. Keep it aside for 5 minutes so it softens.





Prepare The Tadka





Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves. Once they crackle, add chopped onion and green chillies. Cook for about 2 minutes.





Add The Tomato





Add the chopped tomato and cook for another 2 minutes. Now add red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and coriander powder (optional).





Time To Add The Eggs





Crack the eggs directly into the pan. Scramble them well with the onion and spice mixture. Cook for a few minutes until the eggs are fully done.





Combine The Poha With Eggs





Add the soaked Poha to the egg mixture. Mix well so the Poha and eggs are evenly combined.





The Final Touch





Add fresh coriander leaves, roasted crushed peanuts, and lemon juice. Toss gently. Cover the pan and cook on a low flame for a few seconds. Switch off the heat and serve hot.

Additional Tips

You can replace eggs with paneer or tofu if you prefer

Add vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, or beans for extra nutrition

If using peanuts, roast and crush them beforehand

For your next breakfast, try this quick and delicious protein-rich Egg Poha that comes together in just 15 minutes.