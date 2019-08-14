Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Maharashtrian Kanda Poha At Home (Watch Recipe Video)

Kanda Poha Recipe Video

Highlights Learn how to make Maharashtrian-style poha - Kanda Poha

Serve kanda poha with a green chutney or any chutney of your choice

Here is a recipe video of kanda poha by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi

Poha is a quintessential Indian breakfast dish that is a go-to food for many in various parts of the sub-continent. In fact, it is so popular that every Indian region has its own version of poha. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, little sugar is added to poha while making it, later topped with spicy bhujia. In Goa, hung curd is added to make Goan-style dhayanche fov (curd poha). People in Uttar Pradesh savour their poha with a side of sweet and sugary jalebis or imartis. Whether you like to eat it with lots of peanuts, curry leaves, etc. or you love to chomp on the fried version (read: chivda) of this flattened rice delight, poha holds a very special place in our breakfast menu.





But in this article, we are going to learn how to make Maharashtrian-style poha - Kanda Poha. In this kanda poha, as the name suggests, lots of kanda (onions) are added to it and topped with crunchy nuts and yellow sev. You can serve kanda poha with a side of green chutney or any chutney of your choice. Here is a recipe of kanda poha by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi, shared on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. In this recipe, she has added a few more ingredients to make kanda poha more interesting and decadent like green peas, cilantro, lime juice, mustard seeds and green chillis. So, before we reveal everything, why don't you see the video yourself and learn how to make kanda poha.







Watch: How To Make Kanda Poha At Home | Maharashtrian Poha Recipe Video







Happy Cooking!